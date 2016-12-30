PHUKET: Phuket has survived with no fatalities from road accidents during the first 24 hours of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year holidays, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Dec 30).

Friday 30 December 2016, 02:40PM

Traffic Police check passing motorists at the Kathu Checkpoint. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

However, 10 people were taken to hospital for injuries suffered in nine separate accidents across the island during the period, from midnight at the start of Thursday (Dec 29) through to midnight last night.

Five people were injured in Thalang District, and five more were injured in Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn, the DDPM report said.

The DDPM-Phuket official report, publicly announced at Provincial Hall this morning, reported no accidents in Kathu district, which includes Patong.

However, The Phuket News witnessed huge tailbacks in both directions over Patong Hill at about 6:20pm yesterday evening following an accident on the hill that saw three ambulances speeding from the scene with sirens wailing bound for Phuket Town.

Police reported issuing 570 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

252 people fined for not wearing helmets

5 fined for reckless / dangerous driving

26 fined for not wearing seatbelts

228 fined for driving without a licence

20 fined speeding

7 fined for running a red light

14 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

5 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

9 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

Of note, four people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

This year police in Phuket will seize the vehicles and drivers’ licenses of all people caught drunk driving. The vehicles and licences will be returned only after the Seven Days of Danger campaign has ended at midnight Jan 4. (See story here.)