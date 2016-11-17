The local Youth Talent Competition will be held on Sunday, December 4 this year at Phuket Boat Lagoon’s Whitehouse venue. Organisers are calling for entries from any talented youths that want their chance to perform live in front of an audience.

Thursday 17 November 2016, 05:36PM

Spaces are limited to 50 entrants, and the closing date for entries is November 25, although the organizers will accept late entries as long as space is available.

The contest, which is open to all students in Thailand aged between eight and 18 years of age, will kick off at 11am on the Sunday morning (Dec 4).

Students can enter into one of three categories: Junior Vocals for ages 8 to 12, Senior Vocals for ages 13 to 18 and Senior Instrumentalists for ages 13 to 18.

Fantastic prizes are the same across all three categories, with first place winners receiving B5,000, studio time for recording and making a video of their music, Rockschool UK Vouchers and more.

Second place winners will receive B3,000 in cash, studio time for recording and a Rockschool UK Voucher.

Third place winners win B2,000 in cash and a Rockschool UK voucher.

All cash prizes are sponsored by United World College Thailand (UWCT). Legend Music is sponsoring the studio recordings and YouTube videos.

Rockschool UK are sponsoring exam vouchers and apparel.Class Act Media are the events media partners and will provide the winners with press coverage.

Boat Lagoon is the venue sponsor for the third time, having previously hosted the event at the Whitehouse and at Boat Avenue.

To enter the competition, students should email papa@legendmusic.net with their name, age and what category they would like to enter into.Entry is B700 per contestant and each contestant’s performance is limited to three minutes.

So to all you budding musicians out there (parents tell your kids!), don't hesitate and enter today! Start practicing your performance now for a chance to win some great prizes.