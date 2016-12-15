BOWLS: It was that time of the year again when the old guns (O60s) faced the youngsters (U60s) in the annual end of year challenge match based on the well-tested Pryder Cup format.

Mike Cousens (left) hands the trophy to victorious captain of the U60s Colin Johnson.

First up were the two “fours” matches, and, as in the Pryder Cup, all the line ups and lanes were selected in secret by the captains.

The holders of the trophy and strong favourites were the youngsters, but maybe an element of complacency crept in as after the fours they found themselves 0-2 down with both fours matches ending in comprehensive victories to the seasoned veterans.

This wake up call prompted the youngsters into some serious strategic moves with lane and team selections prior to the four pairs matches and having correctly anticipated the veterans moves they sneaked the pairs 2.5 to 1.5 to be only one point behind heading into the singles games.

With just seven bowlers remaining now for each side, the seven points available for the singles would as always prove critical.

In the first group of three matches the youngsters “top loaded” their line up and this looked to be a master stroke as they steam rolled their way to a clean sweep and take a seemingly impregnable 5.5 to 3.5 lead into the final four matches knowing an overall draw would see them retain the trophy.

However, their nerves were jangling as the vets smashed it in three of the last four games very quickly so that everything hung on the match between the two captains, Colin Johnson and Mike Cousens, coincidentally the last match in progress. As the vets now led by 6.5 to 5.5 all eyes were on that match.

Unfortunately for the vets, Colin’s stamina and strength proved conclusive as he wore Mike out with a succession of long ends to pull away at the end and ensure his team gained the point that gave them the draw that was good enough under the rules to salvage a draw and retain the trophy.

The next major tournament at Kamala Lawn Bowls is the “blue riband” Phuket Singles Bowls Championship on January 21.