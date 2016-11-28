TRIATHLON: Children from all over Asia, from future champions to local athletes, competed in the Foremost Ironkids Race on Saturday (Nov 26). The challenging test of speed includes swimming, cycling, and running over different distances for individual and relay teams.

Monday 28 November 2016, 10:07AM

A total of 130 contenders participated in the race, including individual racers and children in relay teams.

While most kids competed for recreation and fun, many bolstered their triathlon records in being champions.

The distances of the Ironkids competition varies across four age categories:

 Tri-tot (ages 4-6): 25m swim, 1km bike, 400m run

 Junior (ages 7-9): 100m swim, 3km bike, 600m run

 Intermediate (ages 10- 12): 200m swim, 5km bike, 1.5km run

 Senior (ages 13- 15): 300m swim, 10km bike, 2.5km run

The top three male and female winners of each age group were awarded trophies and medals while each participant in the top relay teams were given a trophy. All children who finished the race were awarded a medal and shirt.

Winners of the Foremost IronKids Triathlon also got to met reigning IRONMAN 70.3 champions – Tim Reed, Tim Van Berkel, Dimity-Lee duke, Amelia Watkinson, and August Benedicto – for inspiration and guidance in pursuing careers as professional athletes.

“[Winning] feels very, very good. I’m looking forward to coming back next year, for sure. I ’ll go to a few [races] coming up in a month in the UAE. The training in Thailand is very good, it couldn’t have happened without my coach,” said Alexcos Cristalai, Phuket resident and first-place finisher in the 13- 15 years’ category.