Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Young triathletes compete at 5th Thanyapura Superkidz Triathlon

TRIATHLON: A total of 85 children aged between 4-15 yesterday (Apr 24) swam, biked and ran to the finish line at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort at the 5th Thanyapura Superkidz Triathlon.

The Phuket News

Monday 24 April 2017, 10:43AM

The kids raced in individual and relay teams in four categories.
The kids raced in individual and relay teams in four categories.

The triathlon began at Thanyapura’s Olympic-sized 50-metre pool, continued with a bike ride and a run to the athletics track and grandstand.

The kids raced in individual and relay teams in four categories. Top winners in the overall age categories won a customised race suit.

The race was good. It was really hot and tough. It ended with the wind, so it was good. The cycling was really tough because of the rolling hills. My long term goal is to qualify for the Youth Olympic Games next year in Argentina. If I can, I’ll definitely join the next race,” said Russell Liew Yuan Wei of Malaysia, 1st place male finisher (0:38:15) in the Senior 13-15 age category.

It was difficult and also my first time. The hardest thing today was the swim, I felt as if I kept on sinking. The cycling and running were easier,” said Pinthira Thumthitikul of Thailand, 1st place female finisher (1:14:01) in the Senior 13-15 age category.

This event had a great turnout because there were many athletes, especially with more Thai kids competing with international children. The swimming pool and cycling route were safe and beautiful. I’m inviting everyone to get involved in the next kids’ triathlon – IronKids in November,” said Ekkarat “Ricky” Phantip, Head Coach of Triathlon at Thanyapura.

Thai youths from grassroots triathlon club “Born Free to Run” also participated as they propelled themselves to the top three places in their age categories.

C and C Marine

Coach Ricky started the group. It offers free training for local Phuket youngsters and helps them to become future running athletes.

First started in 2013, the Superkidz triathlon continues to attract young triathletes from different nationalities.

Thanyapura runs the Triathlon Junior Development Program (JDP) for kids ages 6 – 15 to prepare future champions for the ITU Triathlon circuit. The program runs from April 24 – June 16.

For more information, please email sports@thanyapura.com or visit thanyapura.com/events.

The next major youth multi-sport event, IronKids, will take place on 25 November 2017. 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Marmite might be brain food: Study

Eagle, it should have read " muppet" how it became "muffet" I don't know, however, "muffet" could describe you and y...(Read More)

Phuket late-night motorbike accident in Kamala hills leaves one dead, one injured

BenPendejo..."irresponsible reckless fool". Amazing, no facts reported so how do you know all this...were you there and witnessed everything...(Read More)

World overdue for ‘shake-up’

malczx7r...Wrong? He was asked what he thought about Brexit. His reply was the "the working class have spoken and I’m one of them and I’m wit...(Read More)

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

We just wait now for the arrest of the people higher in the drugs line, who 'provided' the drugs to the 2 arrested guys. Banyat told the po...(Read More)

Phuket coral reef dive sites get helping hand to recover from mass tourism

@ Archie McHeid, Yes, it is disastrous what happen under the eyes of the responsible thai officials. And not only around Phi Phi, but everywhere. ...(Read More)

World overdue for ‘shake-up’

You're wrong there, he wasn't against Brexit, he actually thought it was great if you watch the TV interview on good morning Britain!...(Read More)

Phuket coral reef dive sites get helping hand to recover from mass tourism

All very well but I have just come back from a week in Phi Phi where I witnessed in Laem Thong and Ao Lanna speedboats taking (mostly Chinese tourists...(Read More)

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

the guy on the left sells drugs to tourists on the street near molly malones / macdonalds on taweewong st (beach rd) on night most nights.If he is bai...(Read More)

Man challenges PM Prayut, army, police chiefs to gunfight

Have a happy Bike Week Not Guilty Under Section 32 of the Mental Health Act TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY SURVIVAL GUIDE By Dr. Glen Johnson, Clinical N...(Read More)

Phuket late-night motorbike accident in Kamala hills leaves one dead, one injured

Another senseless death at the hands of another irresponsible reckless fool. And why no mention of blood alcohol test??? I'm with Simon01...this...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.