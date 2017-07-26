Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Yingluck raps regime for assets seizure

BANGKOK: Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has accused the government of trying to influence the Supreme Court’s ruling in her rice-pledging trial by enforcing an order for her to pay B35.7 billion in compensation for losses incurred in the scheme.

crime, corruption, politics,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 July 2017, 09:00AM

Yingluck: ‘I remain strong, and ready to prove I did nothing wrong.’ Photo: via Bangkok Post
Yingluck: ‘I remain strong, and ready to prove I did nothing wrong.’ Photo: via Bangkok Post

Ms Yingluck issued the criticism on her Facebook page, saying that despite her July 19 petition to the Administrative Court for an injunction against having her assets seized, the Finance Ministry enforced the administrative order to claim them.

The ex-premier suggested that by seizing her assets the government was attempting to sway the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, which is due to hand down its ruling in her case on Aug 25.

“The government finally chose to do this because it thinks it can wield its power any way it chooses, without waiting for a decision from the Administrative Court on my request for an injunction,” she wrote.

She said that even if all her bank accounts and assets are seized as she expects, she would continue to fight to prove her innocence uncowed.

“I remain strong, and ready to prove I did nothing wrong when I deliver my closing statement to the Supreme Court on Aug 1. I will do my best,” she wrote.

On Monday (July 24), Somchai Sujjapongse, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the authorities started to identify Ms Yingluck’s assets and gave the details of 12 bank accounts under her name to the Legal Execution Department (LED) so it could enforce the order.

The embattled former premier said she would take strength from the moral support she received from her supporters, about 1,000 of whom gathered outside the court last week.

The message was Ms Yingluck’s first and direct hit at the government after she appeared in court last Friday (July 21) for the final hearing of defence witnesses. In the trial she stands accused of malfeasance and dereliction of duty in handling the rice scheme, resulting in corruption and huge losses.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned Ms Yingluck’s backers they will face legal action if they band together to support her on the day of the judgement. The regime has already banned political gatherings of more than five people.

“People should think about what they will achieve by being there. No matter how many assemble or what happens, the outcome of the case will not change. So why even go? Let the court do its job,” he said yesterday (July 25).

Gen Prayut stressed that national reconciliation should be based on respect for the law and the justice system, pointing out that all cases undergo due process and are not decided by the regime.

Justice Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana said yesterday that the enforcement of the administrative order was not timed to coincide with the Supreme Court’s ruling schedule.

He said every action in enforcing the order was taken in due process and noted that enforcement would proceed unless the court puts the brakes on it.

Some political observers speculated that Ms Yingluck’s message would trigger an outpouring of support from her acolytes on Aug 25. The Pheu Thai Party, of which she was formerly a leading member, still enjoys incontestable support in the North and Northeast.

A source at the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) said the regime does not see the predicted crowd of her supporters as a political activity, but rather a move to pressure the court.

Her supporters can visit the court to lend their moral support as long as they act in good faith, said Col Pirawat Saengthong in his capacity as Internal Security Operations Command spokesperson.

Somchai Ngamwongchon, a spokesman for the Administrative Court, said the court has given Ms Yingluck 15 days to submit a more detailed explanation backing up her argument before a decision is made on her petition.

Meanwhile, Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, a former national police chief, will attend a hearing at the Supreme Court on Aug 2 for his role in the crackdown on yellow-shirt protesters.

“There will be no need for extra security on that day,” Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who oversees national security, said.

Read original story here.

 

 
