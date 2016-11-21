BANGKOK: The Criminal Court today (Nov 21) set June 6, 2017 to begin the examination of witnesses in a case against Monta “Ying Kai” Yokrattanakan, accused of lese majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

Monday 21 November 2016, 04:36PM

Monta ‘Ying Kai’ Yokrattanakan arrives to hear the charge of lese majeste brought against her on July 7 this year. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

The case was filed against her by the prosecutors on Sept 28 and the court set today for the examination of the lists of evidence and witnesses submitted by the two sides.

The prosecutors allege that between May 2012 and August 2013, Ms Monta, now 59, on several occasions misrepresented herself by telling people that she had been awarded a royal decoration and the title of “khunying”, causing people to believe she was close to the high institution, in violation of the lese majeste law.

The alleged offences took place in Lat Yao area of Chatuchak district, Bangkok.

Ms Monta was informed of the charge on July 7.

During the course of the investigation she denied the charge.

She was taken to the court this morning from the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, where she has been detained without bail since Sept 28.

Ms Monta filed a request to reverse her statement, from denying to confessing to the charge.

When asked by the court whether she wanted to confess, she said that she did because she wanted the case closed.

When the court replied that the case could not be closed by her confession, only as a result of the examination of witnesses and evidence, Ms Monta said she would then stand by her previous denial and fight the case in court.

She then asked the court to order reporters out of the courtroom.

After going through the lists of witnesses and evidence, the court set June 6-9 for the examination of 11 prosecution and six defence witnesses.

Ms Monta has also been charged, in another case, with making false complaints against people, human trafficking and defamation. In this case, the court has set May 2 next year for the first examination of witnesses.

Read original story here.