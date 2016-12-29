TRIATHLON: Following the success of the XTerra Samui event in September, the Xterra Off Road Triathlon is set to make a come back to Thailand this time with the the debut of it’s Asia Pacific Championship event in Phuket.

Saturday 31 December 2016, 02:00PM

Competitors hit the beach in September’s XTerra Samui. Photo: xterrathailand.com

Active Management Asia will host the next off road triathlon in Phuket on April 1, 2017, a race that will offer a great location, beautiful beaches along with amazing, challenging trails.

The XTerra Phuket event will again offer something for everyone with Triathlon Sprint and Standard, Duathlon and Multi-Distance Trail Run race categories all on offer. And as always, the triathlon will include an ocean swim, mountain bike and trail run. Full details of the course will be released in lead up to the event in 2017.

XTerra is world renowned for its series of cross triathlon races, three-sport races which include swimming, mountain biking, and trail running. The XTerra off-road triathlon race series is considered to be the world championship of the sport.

Professional triathletes are competing for impressive prize money purses, while amateurs race for national titles and coveted slots to the World Championship held in Hawaii.

XTerra gives endurance athletes from around the world a chance to race in some of the most diverse, spectacular, and challenging natural environments on the planet – from tropical jungles to snow-covered mountains.

The XTerra Asia Pacific World Tour Championship countries are The Philippines, Korea, Japan, Saipan, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia and Thailand.

XTerra is also offering adventure races and trail running events which make the brand the global leader in off-road sports.

XTerra is a big family with events organised all over the world.

The Phuket News will keep you posted for developments and when the full registration is open for launch – to note the event WILL be part of the Asia Pacific Championship, collecting points and prize money which will be released for 2017.

Registration and more info http://xterrathailand.com

Race date: Saturday April 1, 2017

Race location: Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Individual Triathlon Standard

1.5 kilometre swim, 30km bike, 10km run

Categories Open Pro Elite male (Need credentials)

Open Pro Elite Female (Need credentials)

Asian Pro Elite Male (Need credentials)

Asian Pro Elite Female (Need credentials)

Teams: Open

Individual Triathlon Sprint

750 metre swim, 16km bike, 6km run

Categories Age group only for men and women

No Teams for Sprint Teams

Standard Triathlon

1.50km swim, 30km bike, 10km run

Teams comprise of three athletes: One swimmer, one biker and one runner.

Teams participating with less than three athletes will not be eligible for any awards. Participants must be healthy, fit and trained for the disciplines and distances required.

All handover will happen at the teams numbered bike rack (designated area). Athletes must hand over chips and race number at the designated area. Failure to do this will result in a time penalty or disqualification.

Individual Duathlon Standard

5km run, 30km bike, 10km run

Categories Age group only for men and women

No Teams for Sprint

Entry Fees

Individual Triathlon Standard

B4,000 or 120US$ if payment done within February 15, 2017 or B4,500 baht or 135US$ if payment done between February 16 – March 15, 2017 and B5,500 baht or 165US$ if payment done between March 16 – March 28, 2017.

Individual Triathlon Sprint

B3,300 or 100US$ if payment done within February 15, 2017 or B3,800 or 115US$ if payment done between February 16 – March 15, 2017 and B4,300 or 130US$ if payment done between March 16 – March 28, 2017

Teams Standard Triathlon

B7,500 or 225US$ if payment done within February 15, 2017 or B8,500 or 255US$ if payment done between February 16 – March 15, 2017 and B9,500 or 285US$ if payment done between March 16 – March 28, 2017

Individual Duathlon Standard

B4,000 or 120US$ if payment done within February 15, 2017 or B4,500 or 135US$ if payment done between February 16 – March 15, 2017 and B5,500 or 165US$ if payment done between March 16 – March 28, 2017

Registration will close on March 28, 2017 at 23:59 Bangkok time.

Race kits will include: Swim cap (triathlete), numbered bag for race gear, race number for bike and run, bike number sticker, helmet number sticker, race belt, timing chip, souvenir race T-shirt, wrist band, athlete wristband (allows athlete’s access to transition, athlete hospitality tents and gala dinner trophy ceremony and party.

How to enter

1. Online: www.ama-events.com

2. In person at: AMA office, Thai Summit Tower, 1768 New Petchaburi Rd, 7th floor, 10310, Bangkok