BANGKOK: The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) annual Global Summit will take place in Thailand as planned on April 25-27, 2017, organisers have confirmed

Monday 14 November 2016, 11:18AM

Skyline of Bangkok’s Silom business district. Photo: TAT

“The WTTC remains completely committed to the Global Summit in Bangkok during 25-27 April,” affirmed WTTC President and CEO David Scowsill.

“The WTTC will continue to work closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to ensure that the summit is delivered to the highest possible standards. We will, with your guidance, ensure that we pay of suitable tribute to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adyulyadej during the Summit,” he said.

The Royal Thai Government has announced that all events and festivals will go ahead as scheduled, including the Loy Krathong Festival today (Nov 14), Christmas celebrations and New Year countdowns, Chinese New Year celebrations, and the WTTC Global Summit.

Public entertainment in Thailand may also resume today (Nov 14).

Mr Scowsill said that during this period of mourning and transition, the Global Summit will serve to unify the global leaders of travel and tourism in support of Thailand and its people.

“The Summit will have a powerful, positive effect on Thailand’s tourism economy and further demonstrate the power of our industry to promote stability and cultural understanding,” he said.

The WTTC Global Summit 2016 saw 600 leaders and decision-makers from public and private sector organisations recognise the issue of “Travel Beyond Boundaries” as the tourism business contributes immensely to the global economy, and will do so in the future.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “The WTTC Global Summit is one of the world’s biggest events in the tourism calendar and Bangkok is the perfect venue, being often voted the most popular city in the world by travellers. It is a great chance to show the world that the Thai people are welcoming and professional and that all events taking place in the next few months and beyond will be successful and memorable for everyone.”

Tourism and travel has grown to become one of the world’s biggest generators of jobs and wealth, contributing over US$7.2 trillion (B254,873 trillion) in GDP to the global economy.

It is estimated that over 284 million jobs are generated by tourism worldwide.

Thailand’s own tourist sector grew by 18.4 per cent in 2015, contributing nearly 21% to the country’s GDP (US$81.6 billion, or B2.8 trillion) and supported 5.9 million jobs, which is 15.4% of the Kingdom’s total employment, reports the TAT.