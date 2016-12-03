Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

World leaders congratulate HM

BANGKOK: International leaders and foreign ambassadors have extended their best wishes and congratulations to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on the occasion of his accession to the throne.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 3 December 2016, 09:24AM

The royal motorcade of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun heads to the Grand Palace, where the King performed a royal merit-making ceremony marking the 50th day since the passing of His Majesty the late King yesterday. Photo: Thiti Wannamontha / Bangkok Post
The royal motorcade of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun heads to the Grand Palace, where the King performed a royal merit-making ceremony marking the 50th day since the passing of His Majesty the late King yesterday. Photo: Thiti Wannamontha / Bangkok Post

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday sent a message to congratulate the new King.

The message reads: "China and Thailand have been close neighbours and the Chinese and Thai people have considered themselves as relatives. Cooperation between the two countries has continued to strengthen as the Thai royal family has attached importance to boosting ties for a long time. This has created an irreplaceable and amicable bond.

"Members of the Thai royal family have been committed to constantly promoting the healthy ties. I would like to be part of these efforts to push the positive relations between the two countries to another level for the benefit of our respective peoples."

The German president and foreign minister both sent messages of congratulations to His Majesty King Rama X on his accession to the throne (read previous report here).

President Joachim Gauck said in a letter of congratulations to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn: "It is a great pleasure and honour for me to offer you, also on behalf of my fellow Germans, my most heartfelt congratulations on ascending the throne.

"Germany and Thailand have close and friendly relations based on trust. I am convinced that our two countries will continue to successfully develop their relations under your reign. I wish you much success and a sure hand as you promote the welfare of Thailand and its citizens."

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier also extended his best wishes.

"Germany and Thailand have been connected by close and friendly relations for more than 150 years. I wish that under King Rama X the friendship between our countries will continue to deepen and that we will be able to further develop German-Thai cooperation.

"I wish the new King much strength and success working for the well-being of the Thai people," the statement said.

The US ambassador extended his warm congratulations to His Majesty and the people of Thailand.

In a statement issued yesterday morning, Ambassador Glyn T Davies said the US deeply values its longstanding alliance with Thailand. "We look forward to building on an enduring friendship that began in 1818 with the first contact between the court of King Rama II and President James Monroe. In the ten generations since, our friendship has developed into a partnership and alliance of great benefit to our two nations," he said.

C and C Marine

"As with His Majesty's late father, the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, under His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, we will continue to commit ourselves to deepen and strengthen the bonds between us, and foster ever-greater stability and prosperity for both our peoples.

"I extend my best wishes to His Majesty for an auspicious and prosperous reign."

The ambassador wished His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn continued good health and a long life.

Japanese ambassador Shiro Sadoshima yesterday sent a message of congratulations to the Thai royal family, the Thai government and the Thai people on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King's accession to the throne.

"The coming year of 2017 will also mark the 130th anniversary of Japan-Thailand diplomatic relations, which has a long history of bilateral cooperation.

"The relations between the royal families of our two countries have also served as the foundation for this mutual friendship. Under the guidance of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, I hope that the relations between the two countries will strengthen and deepen further."

Jesus Miguel Sanz, the ambassador and head of the Delegation of the European Union to Thailand, also sent a message of congratulations.

"On behalf of the Delegation of the European Union to Thailand, it is my honour to congratulate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on his accession to the throne.

"I wish His Majesty a long and prosperous reign for the good of Thailand and the people of Thailand," said the head of the EU delegation.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn yesterday performed a royal merit-making ceremony marking the 50th day since the passing of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace.

Read original story here

 

 
