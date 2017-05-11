Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
World Cup air racing high-flyers return to Thailand

The Sports Authority of Thailand, part of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, will host the Air Race 1 World Cup at the U-Tapao Naval Air Base on November 17-19, 2017.

Thursday 11 May 2017, 10:52AM

This year’s World Cup is anticipated to be the biggest one yet with more teams competing than in any other international event in the sport.

Thailand, one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world, is embarking on a major strategy of using sport as a boost for tourism, so hosting the Air Race 1 World Cup has become integral to Thailand’s plans.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said: “Sport is in our hearts in Thailand and our passion for top-level motorsport is exemplified by our commitment to host the Air Race 1 World Cup. As a leading global tourist destination, we are always striving for new ways to attract new visitors and this event helps us distinguish Thailand as an ever-changing innovator. We are eager to welcome the international fans of this sport to Thailand.”

Rear Admiral Luechai Sri-Eam Gool, Commander of U-Tapao Naval Airbase, said: “U-Tapao Airport is broadening its operations as an important aviation hub in South East Asia, so holding the Air Race 1 World Cup is an excellent demonstration of the high-quality robust services we offer at our facility. And the Royal Thai Navy is delighted to be able to share our airport with our community.”

Jeff Zaltman, CEO of Air Race 1, stated: “Last year’s race in Thailand was such a fantastic success, proving that Thailand is a highly reliable sports event host. The race teams and the Air Race 1 organisation are all eager to return to the world-class U-Tapao Airport to showcase our thrilling sport to the people of Thailand and TV audiences around the world. The Thai sports audience is a very enthusiastic and sophisticated fanbase and we look forward to developing our sport with them.”

 

 
