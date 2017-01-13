PHUKET: Work on a leaking roof in the corridor that joins the old Domestic Terminal to the new International Terminal at Phuket International Airport has been completed, and it is believed that the leak will no longer be a problem even if rain returns.

Friday 13 January 2017, 02:56PM

Photos circulated on Social Media showing water containers being strategically placed along the corridor to collect water dripping from the leak. Photo: Seang Prachachon Khon Phuket Facebook

Repairs were made to the leaking roof immediately after photos were circulated on Social Media showing water containers being strategically placed along the corridor to collect water dripping from the leak. The photos soon went viral.

Yesterday (Jan 12), Ms Monrudee Gettuphan, Director of Phuket International Airport, said, “As people know the domestic terminal is currently undergoing renovations. However, the water leak in the corridor joining the new and old terminals was happening due to a defective water proofing sheet on the roof of the corridor.

“Work has now been carried out on the problem area and the matter is now resolved,” she said.

Ms Monrudee apologised for any inconvenience the issue caused.