Woman sent flying after skirt caught in motorbike wheel in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Kusoldharm rescue workers in Phuket Town have cautioned women to be careful when wearing long skirts while riding motorbikes after a woman was sent flying last night (Feb 2) after her skirt became caught in the back wheel of the motorbike she was riding.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 February 2017, 12:27PM

The 32-year-old woman, who rescue workers declined to name, was travelling along Phang Nga Rd when her skirt became caught and was ripped off her as it tangled in the spokes of her motorbike’s back wheel.

“The accident happened as she was riding past the ICBC Bank (the old Bank of Asia branch) at 8pm,” said rescue worker Chukiat Ayuperm.

The woman suffered only minor scrapes and bruises, and escaped serious injury although she was not wearing a helmet at the time, he said.

“She was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket just in case,” Mr Chukiat added.

“In light of this, I’d like to want to warn everyone who wear long skirts while driving a motorbike to be very careful – this accident could have been much more serious,” Mr Chukiat told The Phuket News.

“You will not know that your skirt has been caught in one of the wheels until it is much too late,” he said.

 

 
