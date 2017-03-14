Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Woman arrested for stealing newborn

NAKHON PATHOM: A woman was arrested yesterday (Mar 13) for stealing a newborn from his Myanmar parents after pretending to be a caretaker.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 March 2017, 09:09AM

A photo of the outpatient department of Nakornpathom Hospital in Nakhon Pathom province where a woman stole a baby from his father on Sunday. Photo: Nakhonpathom Hospital Facebook
A photo of the outpatient department of Nakornpathom Hospital in Nakhon Pathom province where a woman stole a baby from his father on Sunday. Photo: Nakhonpathom Hospital Facebook

Suneeporn Sakdee was lying in bed with a five-day-old baby boy when police called on her house in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom. When asked for the birth certificate of the baby, she burst into tears and admitted she had stolen him from his Myanmar parents on Sunday (Mar 12).

Police tracked the 35-year-old woman from CCTV footage at Nakhonpathom Hospital and other locations, including roads and shops on Sunday after Myint Tat filed a complaint at Muang Police Station of Nakhon Pathom stating that a woman had stolen his baby.

The baby was born to Mynt Tat and Yin, the mother who goes by one name, at the hospital last Thursday (Mar 9).

Suneeporn hung around the baby ward since Friday (Mar 10). She told hospital staff that she was a relative while the Myanmar couple thought she was a good samaritan.

Suneeporn even paid for all expenses when the couple and the baby checked out of the hospital and returned to their house in Muang district on Sunday morning.

Later in the afternoon, she came to their house and told them that the baby needed vaccination. The mother of the baby allowed Suneeporn to take the baby back to the hospital with her husband in a taxi.

Suneeporn carried the baby and went inside the hospital while Myant Tat paid the fare. Myant Tat then went to the ward but did not find her and his baby, as Suneeporn took the baby out through another gate where she was caught on CCTV.

Suneeporn told Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin, Chief of the Provincial Police Region 7, that her own baby died during delivery at another hospital last Thursday.

She was afraid her husband would be heartbroken if he knew the truth and decided to come to Nakhon Pathom Hospital last Friday to look for another baby, according to Lt Gen Sutthipong.

She was charged with taking an underage child from its parents, he added.

Police took the baby back to Nakhonpathom Hospital for a medical check yesteday after his identity was confirmed by the father.

Read original story here.

 

 
