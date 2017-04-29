PHUKET: A 23-year-old Thai man from Nakhon Si Thammarat province was arrested for assaulting an elderly shop owner and fleeing with B700 in Wichit yesterday (Apr 28).

Saturday 29 April 2017, 12:25PM

Trakulkit Somrak, 23, was arrested and charged with theft and assault. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 1.30pm yesterday Maj Narong Plaiduang from Wichit police was informed that an unidentified man broke into a local grocery shop in Chao Fah Village housing estate, attacked the owner and then fled with money stolen from the counter.

“This man got into the grocery shop in Chao Fah Village about midday. The owner of the shop – 66-year-old Yaowadee Saejia – was inside and heard the man searching for money. When confronted by her, the man hit Ms Yaowadee in the face and tried to drag her into the inside rooms of the building,” Maj Narong told The Phuket News.

“While struggling, Ms Yaowadee shouted for help and managed to attract attention of one of the neighbors. The attacker then fled with B700 in his hand dropping the rest of the money on the ground,” he said.

The suspect, Trakulkit Somrak, 23, was arrested within hours after the assault in a residential community in Wichit's Moo 2 not far from the crime scene. Police charged him with theft and assault.

“Yaowadee's injuries included several bruises and a head injury. She is in Vachira hospital now,” Maj Narong said without specifying what kind of head injury she sustained.