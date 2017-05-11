Local acting and improv group Theatrix has struck again! This time with an evening of dastardly deeds, dreadful deaths, ominous occultism and mystifying mystery. Now it’s up to you to help solve the crime, catch the culprit(s) and win some great prizes.

Over the last two years Theatrix has brought to Phuket several fantastic shows, including “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”, “Romeo and Juliet”, “Outta the Box” comedy night, “Mixed-Up!” and “Theatrix for Life”, and is now back with an evening of murder mystery theatre at the Green Man Pub and Restaurant in Chalong/Rawai.

You don’t want to miss this!

“Murder at the Greenmane Towers” is adapted by the elusive Basil lunatic, who was not available for comment, from a play by Ian Hornby.

Upon entry, the audience will immediately feel, from the staff of the fictional Greenmane Towers, an uneasy tension in the air – a feeling that all is not well and could even get worse.

Greenmane Towers is, in fact, in the middle of a power struggle over who will ultimately control its famous restaurant and garner the revenues.

Animosity among the characters is palpable, there is no love lost, and then, just when it looks like it couldn’t get any worse… a murder!

Whodunnit? The audience will witness one scene after another from our talented cast of actors, playing the staff at Greenmane Towers, scenes that enlighten the events of the evening in order to help solve the mystery.

Every table will have copies of all the clues. In addition, during the pauses between scenes, the audience will have the opportunity to interrogate the characters themselves as the actors mix and mingle.

Our guests, along with the crack detective DCI Flag Semafor, attempt to discover the perpetrator(s) who, horror of horrors, is hiding in plain view among the guests and might strike again!

Can Semafor and the audience move fast enough to make sure there is only one untimely death this night? Come and find out!

Tickets may be purchased in advance at The Green Man or reservations can be made by phone: Joel Adams, 093-649 0066 and through the Green Man itself at 076-390 360.

The tickets are B400 from now through to May 18; the price includes a welcome drink, pub finger food throughout the evening and the play, with a chance to win a prize!

After May 18, or at the door, tickets will be B500. Seats are limited so book now. Come and practice your sleuthing skills with us and have a fun, unforgettably theatrical evening.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News.