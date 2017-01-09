White Water Gala

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead oh comon Eagle wake up & get real,take a look at what's going on around you, this is not an isolated incident, the majority of transport drive...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead Eagle: Nice one, hopefully that will keep the Muppet quiet for a while. Pleased to see others getting sick of the Thai bashing....(Read More)

Phuket to gain 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to cover beaches @ jslabbert. I understand you have mixed feelings about comments. Just give it a thought: Why each WiFi spot at Patong beach has to cost 240,000 thb?...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead To Kurt.Why do you insult all thai people with your comment about their brain?And regarding your beloved Singapore and the taxi driver there check out...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead I am puzzled why professional thai drivers fall asleep while driving. Must have something to do with the thai brain and mind setting. It not happens...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead @ simon01: We all upset about reading this story. However, it is the thai way of 'doing' transport, transport done by uneducated drivers wit...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead I wonder whether if there had been a proper public transport service available in phuket this death could have been avoided. The taxi driver wouldn...(Read More)

Ministry bumps up 2017 tourism revenue target My number of comments are not your business, khun swerv. Don't focus your obsessions on me. You just should inform all readers here finally ab...(Read More)