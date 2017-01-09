Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

White Water Gala

Start From: Saturday 4 February 2017, 07:30PM to Saturday 4 February 2017, 11:00PM

White Water Gala

Enhance the lives of poor Thai kids on Phuket. Put on your best white clothes and join the Gala. Funds raised will pay for 1000 Kohler Clarity clean water filters. Features: The Colin illy Hill Band featuring Luisa Scarpa; numerous top restaurant food stalls, fabulous Nok Air ticket door prize; outstanding silent auction prizes. 7pm, Latitude, Laguna, 4 February. Tickets: http://www.rotarypatong.org/newevent/whitewatergala

Contact details
Person : Alastair
Address : Latitude Marque, Laguna
Phone : 0817500448
Location

 
Table of 10 (23,500 Baht) *:
Individual ticket (2,500 Baht) *:
Closing date for ticket sales: Friday 3 February 2017
Start From: Saturday 4 February 2017, 07:30PMto Saturday 4 February 2017, 11:00PM Weekday: [Sat.]
