Enhance the lives of poor Thai kids on Phuket. Put on your best white clothes and join the Gala. Funds raised will pay for 1000 Kohler Clarity clean water filters. Features: The Colin illy Hill Band featuring Luisa Scarpa; numerous top restaurant food stalls, fabulous Nok Air ticket door prize; outstanding silent auction prizes. 7pm, Latitude, Laguna, 4 February. Tickets: http://www.rotarypatong.org/newevent/whitewatergala
White Water Gala
Start From: Saturday 4 February 2017, 07:30PM
to Saturday 4 February 2017, 11:00PM