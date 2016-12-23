Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

What’s it like to win Spain’s bountiful Christmas lottery?

SPAIN: Two years ago, a district in Madrid got lucky in Spain’s hugely popular Christmas lottery, with people working or living there winning prizes of between 120,000 (B4.48 million) and 3mn euros (B112mn).

AFP

Sunday 25 December 2016, 12:00PM

People queue to buy Christmas lottery tickets in central Madrid. Photo: AFP
People queue to buy Christmas lottery tickets in central Madrid. Photo: AFP

As Spaniards geared up for the next windfall from the world’s richest lottery known as el “Gordo”, or the “Fat One”, we asked the 2014 winners in the Almagro area – and people who know them – how their lives had changed.

The answer? Some retired early, others opened a new business and one football betting addict lost all his money. But, by and large, many kept going steadily on in the same job.

Their profiles vary widely, from 32 workers at Madrid’s Wax Museum – 80 per cent of whom continue to work there – to employees of the exclusive Genova Financial Club, shopkeepers, insurance brokers and nuns.

People like Arturo Aguirre, owner of the Kalko stationery store, who won 320,000 euros (B11.9mn) two years ago on December 22, the day each year when the lottery is drawn.

Unlike other big lotteries that generate just a few big winners, Spain’s Christmas lottery aims to share the wealth, with thousands of numbers getting a prize.

“On the Wednesday I signed for a bank loan (to buy the store), on the Thursday the lottery ticket seller gave me a ticket as a gift, and on the Monday I won,” Aguirre said.

The father of two teenage boys said winning the money had had a hugely soothing effect, “as if they operated on the nerves.”

The man behind this lucky turn of events was Lino Cuervo, the local lottery ticket seller whose shop is just a few metres away from the stationery store.

That year, he became Father Christmas, earning his customers 416 million euros (15.536bn) in winning tickets out of a nationwide total of 2.2 billion euros.

He and his family also profited from winning tickets, prompting such an outburst of merriment and partying that his daughter went into labour and gave birth the next day.

The Christmas lottery has been held uninterrupted in Spain since 1812, even during the 1936-39 civil war when each side held its own draw during the conflict.

It has become a popular Christmas tradition in Spain with friends, colleagues and bar regulars banding together to buy tickets.

The decision of many winners to continue with their normal lives is not surprising.

A 2005 study by Sweden’s University of Gothenburg found that 62% of those who won the lottery in that country had continued to work.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Another study published in 2010 by three US researchers analysed the evolution of close to 35,000 lottery winners in Florida between 1993 and 2002.

They found that the windfall did not solve their money problems in the long term.

“The results indicate that giving $50,000 (B1.7mn) to $150,000 (B5.38mn) to people only postpones bankruptcy,” the study said.

“Specifically, while these recipients are 50% less likely than small winners to file for bankruptcy immediately after winning, they are more likely to file for bankruptcy three to five years after winning,” it added.

Javier Gaite, a financial adviser specialised in income management, said the best option was to save money, pay off any existing debt and “invest carefully”.

Many of those interviewed did just that, including some of the 25 employees of the El Mentidero de la Villa restaurant.

Then chef Jose Ynglada won big – 3.5 million euros (B130mn).

“I still haven’t touched it. It’s in my daughters’ fund, in the bank,” said Ynglada, who now works in another restaurant and has no intention of quitting as chef.

It’s the same story – albeit with only around 100,000 euros (B3.73mn) – for Daniel Drouet, an Ecuadorian waiter at El Mentidero de la Villa.

He has placed his winnings in a fund at an international bank, with a view of potentially opening his own business later.

“I don't want to hurry, I want to think about it and see,” he said.

One man who did quit his job was head chef Daniel Domingo.

Instead, he opened a shop selling – guess what? Lottery tickets. The business was financed along with his wife and another colleague using their combined winnings of 360,000 euros (B13.45mn).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

I've had the clearly marked vans tailgate dangerously and pass me a supersonic speeds on the mainland route 4 at least a dozen times. The two tim...(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

TAT continues to be delusional....(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

Typical TAT self promotion talk only. It is all just:.. We expect, we think, etc, etc. Constantly growing bla-bla. Funny talk about weak Chinese...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

My neighbor and friend was one of the Philipina ladies involved in this accident. After she was removed from the van via jaws of life, she was was lit...(Read More)

Tiger Temple abbot faces trafficking charges

I am wondering how the thai people see thai buddhism today. Tiger/animal temples, it are secret business money making factories. That Dhammakaja sec...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

Ha Ha. this makes me laugh. Every night of the year there are hundreds of drunks leaving bangla road patong. bar girls, bar owners and customers. The ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Seeing the photo with so many police officers 'on parade' made me laugh. Such a parade needs to be organized ( valuable police time). Poli...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

I am puzzled why there is such thing as a 7 Days Campaign only. Is this the usual daily tent-sitting check points operation along the roads until ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great! Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic. Unfortunately, after 15 Januar...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.