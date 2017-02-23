Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Wet Dream, Dirty Nellies win big but 1Bar say top in PPL

POOL: Wet Dreams Sports Bar and Dirty Nellies both walked away with big wins in last Thursday’s (Feb 16) Patong Pool League action, but it’s still 1Bar who sit top of the table with a nine point lead over their closest rivals Ting Tong Bar.

patong,

Matt Pond

Thursday 23 February 2017, 05:49PM

Peter from Cool Hand Lukes smacks one in.
Peter from Cool Hand Lukes smacks one in.

It was Simon and Oils and Martin Swiss Guesthouse who were on the receiving end of Wet Dream’s and Dirty Nellies’ victories going 9-2 and 2-9 respectively. The win for Dirty Nellies moved them up one place in the league table to 5th on 60 points, while Wet Dreams stayed at 4th on 63 points.

1Bar remained top of the table on 79 points following a 4-7 win away from home against Green Mango, who dropped down one place to 11th on 41 points.

Ting Tong Bar lost ground on 1Bar following a narrow 6-5 defeat away to Cool Hand Lukes, but will be hoping they can pick up points this week when they Play Queen of Hearts who dropped down one place in the league as they only managed a narrow 6-5 win over bottom of the table Happy End Bar in last week’s action.

Elsewhere last week, Genius Bar walked away with a 6-5 win over Champs Bar and Caddyshack lost 5-6 at home to San Sabai Sports Bar.

League Table

1Bar - 79

Ting Tong - 70

Cool Hand Lukes - 64

Wet Dreams - 63

Dirty Nellies – 60

Queen of Hearts - 59

Genius - 59

Martin Swiss - 55

Caddyshack - 52

San Sabai - 48

Champs – 45

Green Mango – 41

Simon & Oils - 37

Happy End Bar - 37

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Man shot in head in heart of Phuket Town

paula44;Ematt is right with his statistic.The statistic is based on 100.00 inhabitants per country.Google it if you dont believe it....(Read More)

Phuket Governor looks to extend nightlife closing times at Karon Beach

Cannot make comments here. First time Error 523 comes up (often ) second told to log in when I am always permanently logged in.Why the slip ups these ...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

I wright about 20 times about Immigration in Phuket and Corruption, they have free internett in Immigration whay nobody take some movie and put on int...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

After a full investigation of themselves, which will not be made public, Phuket will be declared free of corruption by the very same corrupt people....(Read More)

Man shot in head in heart of Phuket Town

ematt; The U.S population is roughly five times that of Thailand's yet as stated by you both countries have equal murder rate which makes Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket Governor looks to extend nightlife closing times at Karon Beach

Why not all over the island or are his friends only doing business in Patong kata karon?...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

Make sure the 4 wise men in room 103 at Phuket immigration are investigated. Just follow the money trail. ...(Read More)

Tensions rise ahead of new temple raid

More of a farce on a daily basis sadly. ...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

I wonder what the odds are for the investigation to find nothing and for phuket to be declared corruption free? I myself have been asked for cash from...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.