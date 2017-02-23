POOL: Wet Dreams Sports Bar and Dirty Nellies both walked away with big wins in last Thursday’s (Feb 16) Patong Pool League action, but it’s still 1Bar who sit top of the table with a nine point lead over their closest rivals Ting Tong Bar.

Thursday 23 February 2017, 05:49PM

Peter from Cool Hand Lukes smacks one in.

It was Simon and Oils and Martin Swiss Guesthouse who were on the receiving end of Wet Dream’s and Dirty Nellies’ victories going 9-2 and 2-9 respectively. The win for Dirty Nellies moved them up one place in the league table to 5th on 60 points, while Wet Dreams stayed at 4th on 63 points.

1Bar remained top of the table on 79 points following a 4-7 win away from home against Green Mango, who dropped down one place to 11th on 41 points.

Ting Tong Bar lost ground on 1Bar following a narrow 6-5 defeat away to Cool Hand Lukes, but will be hoping they can pick up points this week when they Play Queen of Hearts who dropped down one place in the league as they only managed a narrow 6-5 win over bottom of the table Happy End Bar in last week’s action.

Elsewhere last week, Genius Bar walked away with a 6-5 win over Champs Bar and Caddyshack lost 5-6 at home to San Sabai Sports Bar.

League Table

1Bar - 79

Ting Tong - 70

Cool Hand Lukes - 64

Wet Dreams - 63

Dirty Nellies – 60

Queen of Hearts - 59

Genius - 59

Martin Swiss - 55

Caddyshack - 52

San Sabai - 48

Champs – 45

Green Mango – 41

Simon & Oils - 37

Happy End Bar - 37