Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Wenger won’t give up in top four race

FOOTBALL: Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal can still salvage their turbulent season by defying the odds to snatch a Champions League place on the final day.

football,

AFP

Sunday 21 May 2017, 05:00PM

Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (May 16). Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP
Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (May 16). Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Wenger’s side kept alive their faint hopes of qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition as Alexis Sanchez’s double clinched a 2-0 win over relegated Sunderland on Tuesday (May 16).

The Gunners’ sixth victory in their last seven games leaves them in 5th place, one point behind 4th-placed Liverpool and three adrift of 3rd-placed Manchester City.

For Arsenal to avoid missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, they must beat Everton at home on Sunday (May 21), while hoping for a slip from either Liverpool or City.

If Liverpool beat relegated Middlesbrough and City avoid defeat at Watford, then Arsenal are consigned to the Europa League, but Wenger hasn’t given up yet.

“We want to get in there, let’s give ourselves every chance,” he said. "”f you have only a one percent chance you still have to give everything.

“I think we have a good chance. If we win we know the most we will be behind is one point, so let’s see what happens.”

At the conclusion of a season that only served to underline how far Arsenal have declined in recent years, Wenger knows missing out on the top four would be the last straw for a large section of his club’s disenchanted supporters.

There were swathes of empty seats at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as fans stayed away in protest at Wenger’s failings and the indignity of spending their Thursday nights trekking to unglamorous destinations in the Europa League would be the final straw.

Wenger has yet to confirm if he will remain in charge next season, but despite his team’s predicament, he opted to take a swipe at the critics who have ridiculed his pride in leading Arsenal into the Champions League for the last 19 years.

“I answered for 20 years the question that being in the top four is not a big deal,” he said.

“I’m surprised all of a sudden it becomes a big deal. We can talk and talk, at the end let’s make 75 points. It would be one of our best in the last 10 years.

“We won more games than last year and we have one point more already.”

Asked if he and the players were affected by the large number of stay-away fans, Wenger said he wasn’t surprised by the low attendance.

C and C Marine

“No, it’s Tuesday night against Sunderland, everyone expects us to win,” he said.

“I didn’t count the number of empty seats. We do our job, we have shown that again.

“We play because we want to win and we enjoy playing football.”

If Arsenal do miss out on the Champions League, Wenger has already pin-pointed the cause; a series of damaging away defeats.

“We shouldn’t have lost at West Brom and Palace, that is where we lost our chance,” he said.

“At Man City as well we were really unlucky with some decisions.”

Arsenal are only in with a shout of the top four thanks to Sanchez, who played through the pain of a thigh injury to see off Sunderland, emphasising how much they need him to sign a new contract.

“I didn’t decide to play him until four in the afternoon today,” Wenger said.

“Once he is on the pitch and has the ball he becomes a devil and forgets his pain.

“He has become a top class player here. He has not wasted his time. Hopefully he will be here a long time.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland manager David Moyes took umbrage at Wenger’s suggestion this week that Arsenal’s top four rivals benefited from playing teams with their minds on their holidays.

“That’s an insult to footballers. I’d hate anyone questioning whether we would chuck a game,” Moyes said.

“I don’t think Sunderland did that tonight, We had a go.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: The world is watching us

Thai people (generalizing of course) don't care about international perceptions of their country. Nothing international registers with them since ...(Read More)

Officials raid Phuket Central Festival IT shops, net 2mn in counterfeit goods

"Soni Ericson shop" 555 :) Come buy the latest "iFone" at my "Appel" shop. (Someone should tell them it's jus...(Read More)

Slashed budget puts Phuket lifeguard patrols in danger

If PHUKET tourist numbers would be increasing, than it is even more difficult to understand why Phuket life guards organization is slashing down on li...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards take golds at international life saving competition in Vietnam

I'd like to know who they competed against, even the Viet Nam SLA Facebook page barely mentions it, however, next year when they attend the World ...(Read More)

Minor splashes B9bn on Phuket projects

For swerve: Nowhere I stated that a 30 years lease is illegal. A 30 years lease is legal. The 30+30+30 lease 'option' is scam nonsense. Empt...(Read More)

Phuket truck owner donates B20k towards Sophie Anderson’s funeral

It's an act of attrition, a concept which is lacking in Western thought. It's a more civilised, respectful way handling the matter. Asians...(Read More)

Two men caught at Phuket Airport with fake passports have escaped from police custody

They look like Arabs travelling with false Passports and ID Cards. They may have accomplices in Phuket to prepare a firework.....(Read More)

Minor splashes B9bn on Phuket projects

Kurt: Once again you are spouting inaccuracies. You are PURCHASING a 30 year lease which can be renewed for a nominal sum. This is different to a ren...(Read More)

Patong counterfeit goods crackdown nets 10,000 items, valued at B20mn

Kurt,What makes you thinking that you are a permanent citizen??Unless you are holding a passport of Thailand,you are not a citizen of Thailand.You are...(Read More)

Phuket truck owner donates B20k towards Sophie Anderson’s funeral

@Samhayman,yes it is generous,as he is only the owner of the truck and not the driver!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.