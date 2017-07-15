Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Weird World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Weird World: ATM spits out pleas for help

When an ATM at a bank in the US state of Texas started spitting out handwritten notes calling for help, rather than tens and twenties, bemused police thought they must be the victim of a prank.

AFP

Sunday 16 July 2017, 12:00PM

One of the the handwritten notes received by ATM users. Photo: KRIS TV
One of the the handwritten notes received by ATM users. Photo: KRIS TV

But the officers duly investigated the cash dispenser at a waterfront Bank of America office in Corpus Christi, after clients said they had received perplexing notes saying “please help.”

Far from a candid camera-style hoax, the officers were amazed when a little voice came out of the machine, The Washington Post reported Friday.

When they kicked down the door leading to the ATM’s service room, they found that a repair man who had been called to fix the lock had been stuck inside for hours, having left his cell phone and the device needed to open the door on the outside.

“You can’t just turn the knob and exit,” police spokesman Lieutenant John Hooper told the Post.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Unable to contact the outside world, the desperate contractor had started writing pleas for help on pieces of paper and pushing them through the dispenser to customers expecting to receive cash, not supplications.

One of the notes read, “Please help. I’m stuck in here, and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss” – with a phone number included.

Police freed the worker, without releasing his name or the company he worked for.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

As an experienced 'Heavy Vehicle driver' Vehicle maintainence by the companies must be made mandatory as well as proper driver training to che...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

In this land of platitudes, where deeply ingrained self-oriented behaviour and a clear lack of what would be conisiderd in a 1st world country to be &...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

Enforcing the current laws on driver qualification and vehicle safety and holding the bus operators/owners accountable are simply out of the question!...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

You're correct CJ, at the risk of sounding crass it'll never get off the ground....(Read More)

Big bike group donate 400 helmets to Phuket schoolkids

Why would they need to donate helmets? Surely all the children, so loved by their parents would be wearing helmets that their parents bought them to ...(Read More)

Street Eats: Simple chicken is just so tasty

If anyone knows a good Khao Man Guy restaurant in Patong, please do tell. I have tried so many and the chicken smells like cardboard when you first bu...(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

What's the point, they'll never listen to a farang! Nearly everyone has commented the reason but yet it eludes those in charge!...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

Gov Norraphat I think you ned to fine another work very fast. You under stand 0 off what happened on the Beaches in Phuket. This it`s sic from you ...(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

There Should Be an Accident and Emergency Medicine Unit On The Patong Hill ...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

Fun idea to require medical certificates. Does anyone believe a medical certificate would have saved this poor gentleman? Perhaps as a small parachute...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.