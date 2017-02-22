Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Property
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Waterfall House

THB 5 million

Wednesday 22 February 2017, 11:01AM

Waterfall House Waterfall House Waterfall House Waterfall House Waterfall House Waterfall House Waterfall House Waterfall House Waterfall House Waterfall House

Lush Riverfront near Natai beach,2bdr,1 bath,140 sq.m.,built 2010,2 car garage/workshop,nearly 2 rai,2 separate chanotes,reduced price
Contact details
Person : Raymond Zulonas
Address : 18/3 Moo10, Khok Khloi
Phone : 086 283-2619
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, injures himself and Chinese passengers

@at all..just a little bit patience...there will soon be a Facebook group called "Kurt in Thailand".His comments and personality earn a worl...(Read More)

Masked monks in clash with DSI as tempers flare

Anyway, right now, this What Dhammakaya sect compound, great part illegal established on public/goverment land is a international public pain in the A...(Read More)

Prawit confirms B13.5bn sub order

The long time owned aircraft carrier, actually a heli carrier, built in Spain, is a good example of non needed navy play toys. There are no heli'...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

I thought it had been..., er, ordained pics of "suspects" were not to be shown in the media. This unfortunate woman is suffering insult to i...(Read More)

Two months, B1.3mn budget to repair collapsed Phuket bridge, say officials

Reggae Bar must love the photo in this story for the free advertising. Come to our bar no traffic noise for 2 months and ample parking due to closed b...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

This place is pathetic. They will stop at nothing to extract every Baht out of tourists.......(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 35, dies when snorkelling off Phuket

Eagle, just to give you chance for a vinegar reaction I wrote 'chinese'. Just want to help you to make your day. Anyway, what is a nationa...(Read More)

Masked monks in clash with DSI as tempers flare

Eagle, glad you had your daily glass of vinegar with my name on it. When you read fairly, than it not possible you miss comments of other readers who...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges

This story makes me very sad. Not only has this poor guy lost is partner and will have to live with it for the rest of his life but the authorities i...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

Eagle, glad to read you had your daily glass of vinegar with my name on it. There were more people laughing about it. Anyway, the laugh was about ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.