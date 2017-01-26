PHUKET: Police have arrested an American citizen working as a teacher at an English-speaking school in Krabi who is wanted under an arrest warrant issued in the United States on drug charges.

Thursday 26 January 2017, 08:46AM

Immigration Police Chief Nathaporn Prohsunthorn, centre, discusses the arrest of American Alexander Jonathan Rosen at a media briefingt in Krabi yesterday (Jan 25). Photo: Immigration police

The arrest of Alexander Jonathan Rosen, 36, was in response to a request from the United States embassy to national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Nathaporn Prohsunthorn said at a media briefing yesterday (Jan 26).

Gen Chakthip subsequently ordered an investigation which found that Rosen had entered and left Thailand on several occasions.

He first arrived in Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport on Oct 31, 2015 and left through the same airport on Nov 2 of the same year.

Rosen re-entered Thailand on May 24, 2016 via Krabi airport and left on July 22 through the Sadao immigration checkpoint in Songkhla Province.

On July 26 he again entered Thailand via the Sadao checkpoint and departed on Oct 15 from Krabi airport.

He returned to Thailand via Krabi on Oct 23 last year.

Police investigators also reported that on Sept 14 Rosen submitted an application to the Krabi immigration office for a temporary stay in Thailand to work as an English teacher at an international school in Krabi.

Attached to his request were copies of a work permit, a letter certifying his employment, a permit for a foreign national to work as a teacher, and a medical certificate.

The Krabi immigration office granted him permission to stay in Thailand until July 30, the last day of his employment period.

Police went to Krabi and arrested Rosen yesterday morning.

He was subsequently taken to Bangkok for legal proceedings pending extradition to the US.

Read original story here.