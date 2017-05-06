The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Vorayuth’s passport revoked, but location still unknown

BANGKOK: The Foreign Ministry yesterday (May 5) revoked the passport of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya as authorities continue to seek his arrest in a five-year-old fatal hit-and-run case.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 6 May 2017, 08:46AM

Police once had Red Bull heir Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhaya in their custody for killing a fellow officer. That seems so long ago. Photo: Bangkok Post file
Police once had Red Bull heir Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhaya in their custody for killing a fellow officer. That seems so long ago. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The 32-year-old heir to a family fortune built on Red Bull energy drinks left Thailand for Singapore on April 25, two days before he had been ordered to report to prosecutors to be formally charged in court. It was the eighth time he has missed a summons since legal proceedings began.

However, he left Singapore on April 27 after abandoning his private jet there and police say they do not know where he went.

He faces charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death over an incident in September 2012 when a policeman on a motorcycle was struck by a speeding Ferrari.

The driver fled the scene, dragging the officer’s body for several dozen metres with his car as he did so.

“The foreign ministry has revoked Vorayuth’s passport, effective immediately,” ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks told Reuters yesterday.

She declined to say whether he held other passports.

An arrest warrant for Vorayuth was issued last week, as public outrage mounted following reports that he continued to pursue his jet-setting lifestyle and travel in and out of Thailand with ease.

Vorayuth is a grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya, the creator of the energy drink Krating Daeng. Chaleo went on to form a partnership with an Austrian businessman to create and market Red Bull, which made them billionaires.

Vorayuth has spent much of the past five years abroad, including in London, where his family owns a home, and Singapore, according to social media posts.

He has previously cited work commitments abroad as a reason for not showing up in court.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 06 May 2017 - 09:09:04

... She declines to say or he has another passport.. Hehehe.
She simply doesn't know.
Of course this Red bull Heir suspect has already other passports. Preferable of a country which has no extradition agreement with Thailand.
The guy had 4 years time to arrange that.

Many thai officials will regret it when they catch him, as by than the brown envelope money flows stop.
Anyway, as long thai Interpol is not coming out with a RED Notice (for a arrest) the guy has nothing to fear.
The Blue Notice is just to inform Thailand about his where abouts.
But who will bother to inform Thailand since this whole Redbull Heir Kid affair is Thailands biggest joke/soap?

Amazing to see how in Thailand the Monks and Social Elites are 'stronger' than the RTP, DSI, Army and Juridical system.

