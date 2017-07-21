PHUKET: Visa has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phuket City Development Co., Ltd (PKCD) as an official partner of Phuket Smart City project to develop payment solutions for both residents and tourists on the island.

Visa Country Manager for Thailand Suripong Tantiyanon (left) shakes hands with Karn Prachumpan, Co-Founder and Board of Committee, Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD), after signing the MoU.

Present to sign the MoU were Visa Country Manager for Thailand Suripong Tantiyanon and PKCD Co-Founder and Board of Committee Karn Prachumpan, reports Retail News Asia. (See story here.)

PKCD was founded by local businesses in September 2016, with initial investment from 25 prominent Phuket families. The launch came with the announcement of bringing to Phuket a “Singapore-style” network of bus service routes across the island within five years. (See story here.)

Phuket is among the first provinces in Thailand to start rolling out the “Smart City” policy as instructed by the national government. It aims to transform Phuket into a fully integrated digital economy, assisting business owners, managers, start-up entrepreneurs and residents in the transition.

Mr Suripong noted, “Globally, Visa is speeding up the implementation of electronic payments by working closely with public and private sectors. Visa is aligning with like-minded partners around the world to help bring this vision to life.

“We are using our position as a global leader in innovation and technology to create solutions for businesses to connect to their consumers. The singing of MoU agreement with Phuket City Development is another milestone that help bring the country closer to a cashless Digital Thailand.”