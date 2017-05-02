Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Violence scars France’s pre-election May Day marches

PARIS: Traditional May 1 union marches turned violent in France on Monday (May 1) and presidential election frontrunner Emmanuel Macron attacked far-right rival Marine Le Pen, highlighting the divisions six days before the run-off.

politics, violence,

AFP

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 08:48AM

Demonstrations in Paris erupted into violence. Photo: AFP
Demonstrations in Paris erupted into violence. Photo: AFP

Six police officers were hurt in clashes in Paris between masked youths throwing molotov cocktails and riot police who responded with tear gas, as tens of thousands of union activists took to the streets for May Day demonstrations.

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl condemned the violence and said one officer was seriously burned on the hand while another had serious burns to the face, without saying which was the officer in the photograph.

Reacting to the scenes, far-right presidential candidate Le Pen tweeted: “This is the sort of mess… that I no longer want to see on our streets.”

In a feisty speech, Macron told thousands of his supporters he would defend “free democracy” if voters choose him on Sunday after Le Pen had urged voters to reject “the world of finance, of arrogance, of money as king” she said her opponent embodied.

The traditional union-led marches underlined the conspicuous absence of the united front shown in 2002 when Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie shocked the country by reaching the run-off.

On this day 15 years ago, some 1.3 million people, including 400,000 in Paris, took to the streets of France in union-led demonstrations to protest against the founder of the National Front (FN).

That show of force, coupled with a political closing of ranks, helped the centre-right’s Jacques Chirac inflict a crushing defeat on Le Pen senior.

This time, with left-wing candidates eliminated in the first round, the left is deeply divided over the choice between Le Pen’s 48-year-old daughter and Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker.

In Paris’s Place de la Republique, 28-year-old teacher Camille Delaye held a placard that read: “Abstention is a political act” – meaning he is so disgusted by both candidates, he will not vote on Sunday.

But Nastassja Naguszewski, 28, who works in local government, said: “You have to put Le Pen as low as possible. One of them is a candidate who will uphold republican values and one is not.”

Le Pen is anti-workers’

Two unions, the CFDT and Unsa, have called for their members to back Macron.

But while three other more left-wing unions including the biggest, the CGT, have called for demonstrations against Le Pen's vision of French identity, they have stopped short of backing Macron whose economically liberal outlook worries many members.

Some militants have formed a movement they have called “Social Front” to block both candidates.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

CGT leader Philippe Martinez said he “deeply disagreed” with that approach, arguing that Le Pen and Macron “are not the same thing”.

“The National Front is a racist, xenophobic party that is anti-women and anti-workers because it is also an economically liberal party,” he said.

Le Pen hit back that the unions “are not defending workers’ interests, they are looking after their own interests”.

Macron is currently favourite to become France’s youngest ever president, leading Le Pen by 19 points in the polls, but she has shown she is an effective campaigner.

Speaking at a convention centre in northern Paris, Macron, however, said Le Pen “had fed off worry and hate for years”.

More than politics’

He said he was aware that “many people will vote for me to avoid having the National Front”.

“I say to them that I am completely aware that on May 7, I will be doing more than defending a political programme – I will be leading the fight for the republic and for a free democracy,” he said to roars of approval from supporters.

Le Pen took her campaign Monday to the working-class Paris suburb of Villepinte where the first speaker was Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, a eurosceptic from outside the FN who Le Pen has said will be her prime minister if she wins on Sunday.

She is hoping to capture some of the 1.7 million votes he won in the first round, although his support for Le Pen has divided his own party.

“It’s a choice between France and finance,” Dupont-Aignan said in a jibe at Macron.

One Le Pen supporter, Pierre-Antoine De la Gorse, 45, who organises art exhibitions, said he was supporting her because Macron was part of the elite.

“It’s not just him, it’s the system, it’s all those who support it,” he told AFP.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Christy Sweet | 02 May 2017 - 15:56:41

Le Pen bemoaning "money as king.." is as unbelievable and as blatant a lie  as trump's claim to be for the people. Both are already wealthy elitists who only have enriching themselves further  as motivation for their candidacies.

 With Facebook closing 40,000 apparently fake accounts spreading false news, 
 I hope the French are a bit less bamboozled than Americans were.

The Phuket News

Asterix | 02 May 2017 - 12:21:03

In the worst case on next Sunday, if Marine Le Pen would won (Front National), we might expect hundreds of thousand, even million of people in the street and the beginning of a civil war.... but luckily she is at 40% and Macron at 60% in the opinion poll for the moment.
Unfortunately at the first round, French people living in Phuket voted in majority for Marine Le Pen which is a shame on the French community in Phuket.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Of course you wouldn't Eagle but that is the point, PN pls follow up this story and report the facts for Eagle, will be interesting to know the ou...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

I think cars should give way to motorbikes which have no protection. Some drivers are so bad they shouldn't be driving especially if they can&#...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

Simon01,you should really start thinking before you give any suggestions for a ridiculous high fine here.Think about the monthly average income in Tha...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

ChristySweat,you think it is inappropriate from the police to make any statement of blame,but at the same time you agree with Kurt who blames the car ...(Read More)

Red Bull scion flees Bangkok with two days to spare

It's been laughing for some time!.......(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Eagle, if it were a foreigner driving the car and the Thai scooter rider in hospital with serious injuries do you honestly think they will "belie...(Read More)

Violence scars France’s pre-election May Day marches

Le Pen bemoaning "money as king.." is as unbelievable and as blatant a lie as trump's claim to be for the people. Both are already weal...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Oh dear, sounds like very serious injuries, I hope Ms. Mari recovers very soon. I agree with Kurt, it is inappropriate for Capt Wattanatorn to mak...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Kurt,did you witness the accident?If not then it would be better to shut up!Where did they erase the name of the thai woman?How can you know what rout...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

Same same. Its well charging these people but the punishment needs to be tough so it does not happen again. This was luck that no one was killed. If a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.