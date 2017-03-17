Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Villagers glorify their children in China festival

CHINA: Looking like living dress-up dolls, elaborately costumed children are paraded through an eastern China village as firecrackers roar, commemorating the end of barbaric child sacrifices hundreds of years ago.

Chinese, culture,

AFP

Saturday 18 March 2017, 10:00AM

Hakka children are carried in palaquins to honour now-legendary figures Tu Dalang and Lai Balang who established Tufang as a new village free of child sacrifice. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP
Hakka children are carried in palaquins to honour now-legendary figures Tu Dalang and Lai Balang who established Tufang as a new village free of child sacrifice. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP

It’s an annual event in the village of Tufang in coastal Fujian province, where China’s Hakka community is concentrated and marks its unique history with a range of colourful festivals.

Nearly 700 years ago, people in the area sacrificed children to ward off local demons.

But a pair of now-legendary figures, Tu Dalang and Lai Balang, left their homes to establish Tufang as a new village free of the barbaric practice.

They are said to have later travelled to mountains deeper in China’s interior where they learnt magic powers they could use to slay demons, eventually returning to Tufang.

The pair are now revered as god-like figures able to influence weather and bestow blessings.

To honour them, Tufang villagers bore palanquins upon which young children stood, arrayed in colourful ancient Chinese dress along with exaggerated make-up and elaborate head-dresses.

Residents set up outdoor tables of incense and candles to welcome them as firecrackers thundered, showering the streets with their shredded red wrappings while security personnel in protective gear stood guard against fires.

Unit - 27

The ceremonies accompanied the Lantern Festival, which officially fell this year on February 11, but whose run-up and aftermath are marked by Hakka observances in Fujian.

The Hakka, which means “guest”, are Chinese who speak their own eponymous dialect and have a history as wanderers that has given birth to a number of singular cultural rituals.

A similar observance took place in the Fujian village of Luofang, where 14 children were dressed in traditional attire to represent the seven dominant local families.

They were carried in pairs – one child on top representing a local hero and another below portraying his bodyguard.

A designated pair occupies the lead spot while the others gently jockeying behind to avoid being last.

The procession also is intended to represent seven Chinese virtues including loyalty, honesty, mercy and peace. It was accompanied by fireworks,the aroma of incense and locals praying for a good harvest.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Painting pincher gets the axe

Nasa12,-the probe found...-This is from the article and it means that he never did anything wrong before he stole the pictures!Is it that hard to unde...(Read More)

Myanmar's 'smiling' Irrawaddy dolphins on brink of extinction

Our poor planet is under assault from all angles. What disgusts me is that fisherman, the people that rely on a healthy environment for their livelih...(Read More)

Trang fishing kingpin gets 14 years for trafficking

I hope this piece of crap never sees the outside world again for all the grief and suffering he has caused. All these "influential" people ...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

No nights in jail, court. Oh, he was young, Thai, and this was a misunderstanding! ...(Read More)

Painting pincher gets the axe

Nasa12: Stating you have someones ip address from commenting on here? Come on now, that is impossible. You are making yourself look pretty stupid maki...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

Me thinks Mr Therdmaefaluang is a liar, and being true to local procedures, when your company gets caught doing something illegal, senseless and damag...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies join mass beach cleanup

me and a lot of farangs would really like to know what to do with all kind of old battery's. if i ask farangs the answer is, we collect them and s...(Read More)

Russian teens out of comas, but fund-raising drive must continue

something is still missing about this accident. was the owner of this bike give permission to one of this teenager's 16 or even 14 to ride his bik...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

I think rather more serious than the Russian woman feeding the fish...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.