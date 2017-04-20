NARATHIWAT: People are flocking to Ai Kasae village in Si Sakhon district to fetch black water from a small pool on a nearby mountain, believing it is sacred and has properties that can cure all disease.

Photos of the big black puddle have been shared on Facebook and other social media, spreading the rumour the water has magical power.

According to the people of Ban Ai Kasae, black water collected from the puddle and taken home had turned crystal clear overnight.

It was also rumoured that doctors had taken samples of the water for testing, and found it to be as clean as ordinary water.

The rumour says the water is a panacea for all diseases. It is said that a man made blind by a disease regained his sight after washing his face with the water from Ai Kasae mountain.

This story led to people from other localities heading for Ban Ai Kasae to get their own supply of the “magical black water”, villagers said.

Annoyed by the mounting rumour, the residents have asked authorities to come to their village and collect samples of the water for examination, to explain why the water in that puddle is black and whether it is a cure-all as rumoured.

