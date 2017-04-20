Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Weird World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Villagers flock to fetch ‘sacred water’ on mountain

NARATHIWAT: People are flocking to Ai Kasae village in Si Sakhon district to fetch black water from a small pool on a nearby mountain, believing it is sacred and has properties that can cure all disease.

natural-resources, health, culture,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 April 2017, 12:56PM

Photos of the big black puddle have been shared on Facebook and other social media, spreading the rumour the water has magical power.

According to the people of Ban Ai Kasae, black water collected from the puddle and taken home had turned crystal clear overnight.

It was also rumoured that doctors had taken samples of the water for testing, and found it to be as clean as ordinary water.

The rumour says the water is a panacea for all diseases. It is said that a man made blind by a disease regained his sight after washing his face with the water from Ai Kasae mountain.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

This story led to people from other localities heading for Ban Ai Kasae to get their own supply of the “magical black water”, villagers said.

Annoyed by the mounting rumour, the residents have asked authorities to come to their village and collect samples of the water for examination, to explain why the water in that puddle is black and whether it is a cure-all as rumoured.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Family appeals for help finding missing Phuket expat: VIDEO

I have only just learned that Graham is missing, I knew him some years ago in Wolverhampton, he was a lovely lovely person, i am in bits. Someone know...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Eagle ...the word accident conjures up the idea that it's nobody's fault, unforseeable and something like `an act of God.' A collision is ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran road-death toll spurs Governor action

Yes...the fix is relatively simple, and rests in increased law enforcement and an increase in consequences. After riding from Karon to Chalong today....(Read More)

Phuket parked tour bus rolls off, crunches pickup, shopfront

This irresponsible buffoon is nothing but pure lucky that no innocent people were killed or injured by this. Once again...like a child with a loaded ...(Read More)

Phuket water shut-offs to hit Chalong, Rawai as Governor voices concern

There is plenty of rain in Phuket, more than enough to meet the needs of the island, it's just not collected and stored, it just runs into the sea...(Read More)

Mexico launches 'Corruptour'

Kurt...strange request from you Kurt. You are usually bemoaning the fact of the lack of facilities provided for the privileged farang...for example yo...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran road-death toll spurs Governor action

All these deaths and injuries happened because of driving at high speed, driving recklessly and not wearing helmets,” Gov Norraphat pointed out. And...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Ben Pendejo,always love the words you using(a-hole etc.)and your assertions(made up numbers)Guess this are the kind of comments Pauly44 would call int...(Read More)

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

Jor12, no more comments on your ridiculous posts, as far as I am concerned you're a "plant" of PNs simply to boost site hits, say what ...(Read More)

Phuket water shut-offs to hit Chalong, Rawai as Governor voices concern

Block all new real-estates and developments for a while....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.