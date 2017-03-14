Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Business News
Vietjet Thailand to launch daily Phuket - Chiang Rai flights

PHUKET: Vietjet Thailand will launch daily flights from Phuket to Chiang Rai from Mar 26 as part of its expansion in the Thai domestic travel market.

tourism, transport,

Tuesday 14 March 2017, 07:31PM

Vietjet Thailand will launch daily flights from Phuket to Chiang Rai from Mar 26. Photo: Vietjet Thailand
Vietjet Thailand will launch daily flights from Phuket to Chiang Rai from Mar 26. Photo: Vietjet Thailand

Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh, Vice President of Commercial of Vietjet Group, said, “Last year marked the official entry of Vietjet into the low-cost domestic travel sector in Thailand. We’ve received very positive feedback from passengers regarding the convenience and value of these services, and we are expecting to augment existing routes with new capacity this year, especially with a direct flight from Phuket to Chiang Rai from March 26, 2017 onwards.

“Other elements of our expansion plan will be to bolster domestic seat availability between Bangkok and other cities around Thailand with new connections to be announced later in the year. Our business remains extremely competitive on price and service, we believe we can offer the most affordable flight tickets of any domestic carrier in Thailand,” she added.

The company also aims to increase the number of business passengers using its services.

“The airline is keen to emphasize its services that are highly suited to Thai business travellers, such as the SkyBoss upgrade, which offers priority check-in and boarding, access to the Vietjet SkyBoss Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the ability to pick seats on board including premium seats with more legroom and a choice of in-flight meals,” Ms Binh noted.

With the new flights from Mar 26, Vietjet Thailand will connect Bangkok to Phuket, Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Phuket to Chiang Rai.

Vietjet airline was named “Best Asian Low Cost Carrier” at the TTG Travel Awards 2015, which compiles votes from travellers, travel agencies and tour operators throughout Asia. The airline was also rated as one of the top three fastest-growing airline brands on Facebook in the world by Socialbakers.

The airline currently boasts a fleet of 45 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights a day. It has already opened 63 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations including Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China and Myanmar. It has carried nearly 35 million passengers to date.

 

 
