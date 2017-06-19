Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Vehicle rams worshippers near London mosque: Muslim leaders

UNITED KINGDOM: One person has been arrested after a vehicle hit pedestrians in north London, injuring several people, police said today (June 19), as Muslim leaders said worshippers were mown down after leaving a mosque.

accidents, crime, disasters, police, transport, violence, religion,

AFP

Monday 19 June 2017, 09:40AM

An armed police officer guards a street in north London after a vehicle hits pedestrians near a mosque this morning (June 19). Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
An armed police officer guards a street in north London after a vehicle hits pedestrians near a mosque this morning (June 19). Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Police said in a statement there were “a number of casualties”, adding that they were called to reports of “a vehicle in collision with pedestrians”at 0:20am (6:20am Thai time).

“We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims,” the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), an umbrella body, said on Twitter.

Harun Khan, the head of the MCB, said the van had “intentionally” run over people leaving night prayers for the holy month of Ramadan.

An AFP reporter could see a helicopter and several emergency vehicles at the scene, which was closed off by a wide police cordon.

Traffic was shut down on a section of Seven Sisters Rd, where the incident happened.

“We saw lots of people shouting and lots of people injured,” David Robinson, 41, who arrived just after the accident, said.

MCB deputy head Miqdaad Versi said the incident happened “outside the Muslim Welfare House”, which is on Seven Sisters Rd near the mosque.

The London Ambulance Service said: “We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene.

“Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure that those most in need are treated first and taken to hospital.”

Police described it as a “major incident”.

Finsbury Park mosque was once a notorious hub for radical Islamists but has entirely changed in recent years under new management.

Its former imam Abu Hamza was jailed for life in New York on terrorism charges in 2015.

BIS

He preached there from 1997 to 2003 before being jailed for inciting violence. He was later extradited to the United States.

In 2015, the mosque was one of around 20 that took part in an open day organised by the MCB to promote better understanding of Islam following Islamist-inspired terrorist attacks in Paris.

Despite the change in leadership and new focus on community relations, the mosque reported it had received a string of threatening emails and letters in the wake of the Paris attacks.

“If this attack is confirmed as a deliberate terrorist attack then this should be classed as an act of terrorism,” said Mohammed Shafiq, head of the Ramadhan Foundation community group.

“The British Muslim community requires all decent people to stand with us against this evil violence,” he said, adding that “rampant Islamophobia has been on the rise for a number of years”.

Today’s incident in London follows three Islamist attacks in Britain this year.

On March 22, a man drove a rented car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and stabbed a police officer guarding the British parliament to death before being shot dead.

Five people were killed in the attack.

On May 22, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a pop concert in Manchester, killing 22 people.

And on June 3, three militants wearing fake suicide vests ran over pedestrians and went on a stabbing spree in bars in the London Bridge area.

They killed eight people before being shot dead by police.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket high-speed accident leaves three dead, Chinese air crew safe

Very sad that those helping were hurt. glad that the passengers are fine too but sorry to say same same everyday. Every road is the same. So many on t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It pays to be honest

Rorii, my apologies if you have ever felt "attacked" by any of my comments. That is certainly not my intention. As for your other concerns:...(Read More)

Phuket officials to clamp down on begging sea gypsy kids

Kurt, I have visited many sea gypsy communities over the years. According to anthropologists, they have most likely been living in this region for at ...(Read More)

Prayut targets cops who buy positions 

Jor12, that one comment, of yours, tells the world a lot about you. I guess there's nothing else to say!...(Read More)

Missing US sailors found dead in ship damaged off Japan: Navy

In View of a recent news article within The Phuket News, I wonder what "They'd" blame this one on, a broken Color Radar ? You've go...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It pays to be honest

I've been living and working on and off in Thailand since 1992. Wow! This is a big surprise for me. All this time there are sex shows in Phuket...(Read More)

Prayut targets cops who buy positions 

Rorri... I would prefer the more intelligent remarks of Gen Prawit, who "...dismissed as baseless claims by Mr Witthaya that position buying is r...(Read More)

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

Lung Kurt,i gave you a simple answer,but even that you did not understand.It is hopeless....(Read More)

French expat dead by knife in chest, Phuket police deem suicide

Again, reactionary Eagle is guessing only.. as he wrote....(Read More)

New Patong Police Chief welcomed by entertainment operators

Nice Familie picture, pappa are back in town $$$$....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.