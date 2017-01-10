Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

NATIONWIDE: A Global Positioning System (GPS) will have to be installed in all 4,000 vans being used by operators of joint public-private van services by the end of March.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 January 2017, 09:09AM

A GPS tracker enables the driver to know his exact location, but allows his base station to be able to figure his speed and other real-time trip details. It cannot detect or alert a sleepy driver. Photo: Bangkok Post
A GPS tracker enables the driver to know his exact location, but allows his base station to be able to figure his speed and other real-time trip details. It cannot detect or alert a sleepy driver. Photo: Bangkok Post

After March 31, if any such van is found to not have GPS, a warning will be given first, said Transport Co acting president Amnat Unardngam.

Van operators will be fined if they are later found to have still not complied.

The Transport Co, which grants transport concessions to inter-provincial van services, is sorting out vans according to types of operators for a possible plan to make them switch to micro-buses instead, said Gen Amnat.

Some vans are operated by juristic persons and others are personal vans owned by individuals, he said, adding one operator now owns close to 3,000 vans.

Meanwhile, a source at the Department of Land Transport said yesterday (Jan 9) that the department has proposed new regulations aimed at curbing road accidents to the National Council for Peace and Order.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

The proposals deal mainly with stricter punishments for those violating traffic regulations, said the source.

The punishment for driving without a licence, for instance, would be raised from a maximum one month’s jail sentence to a maximum three months’ imprisonment, said the source.

Under the regulations, private operators of public transport services could face a range of tougher penalties such as the suspension of a driver’s licence for violating traffic regulations, or licence revocation in case of repeated misconduct, said the source.

Car drivers in general will also face tougher punishment including driving licence revocation if they are found guilty in traffic violation cases such as running a red light causing death, or drink-driving resulting in deaths, said the source.

Read original story here.

 

 
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Su Yu2 | 10 January 2017 - 14:43:03

It seems the authorities answer to everything is throw money at gadgets such as GPS tracking systems, cameras that don't work & wi-fi, not needed, costing millions. These things are not the answers & basic infrastructure & sense should come first. Unfortunately there's a distinct lack of sense & continuity in the heirachy. Deal with the basics & spend money on the people who need it first.

Kurt | 10 January 2017 - 14:32:10

There are many more that the just 4000 mentioned Vans in Thailand.
It is impossible and unrealistic to expect/think that all thai Vans have a GPS before Songkran week.
For reasons:
1-- Not enough inbuilding stations
2-- Not enough GPS stuff available to install before Songkran.

Again just talks, bla bla about penalties, licence revocations, etc, etc.
And we all know it will not happen. 
Just talks about acts/laws.
But who is going to enforce it?  Not the RTP.

Interesting to read about the last alinea. ( Car drivers in general)
But nothing mentioned about drivers who fall asleep while they drive.
That seems now to be the traffic accident escape. ( force majeur)
Just say: " I did fall asleep", than you free to go after killing someone during 'sleep'. 
Thai are inventive.

Inepto Cracy | 10 January 2017 - 11:12:29

555. Yes the car drivers will be fined. 555 and the under 16's riding as ghost riders or 5 up on a bike off to school?
There is some serious logic lacking in the implementations of new laws. Is this the best the authorities can come up with?
BTW there are camera units that can warn drivers of falling asleep and lane crossing.

