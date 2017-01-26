Make your Valentine’s Day special at Two Chefs this Feb 14th. Enjoy a spectacular set menu for only 1195 Baht and Live Music by the Two Chefs Band. Including: AMUSE BOUCHE Prawn Ceviche FIRST COURSE Butter Poached Lobster Salad Fresh Mango, Green Apple And Cherry Tomatoes Bedded On Crisp Greens With A Citrus Dressing MAIN COURSE 8 Hour Braised Australian Beef Foie Gras-Red Wine Sauce, Scalloped Potatoes And Roasted Vegetables Or Postachio Crusted Salmon Prosecco Cream Sauce, Grilled Asparagus, Confit Tomatoes And Parmesan Roasted Baby Potatoes DESSERT White Chocolate And Strawberry Panna Cotta www.twochefs.com
Valentines at Two Chefs
Start From: Tuesday 14 February 2017, 06:00PM
to Tuesday 14 February 2017, 12:00AM