Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash Could have fined the Taxi Driver THB 1000? For driving recklessly & at high speed? He could not control his car & was a risk to other road use...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating pleads guilty, reduced sentence, expedited trial likely If it involves 2 Thai's, its called an accident and most probably will result in a 400 baht fine. If it involves foreigners, its an opportunity...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash A taxi driver causes an accident in Phuket? I don't believe it! 400 baht fine? I was forced to pay 20 times that much to the police and never e...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash Stupid. They shouldn't even report things like this, because it just makes Thailand look ridiculously foolish....which it is. They fine this ign...(Read More)

Phuket flyovers to stay, says national Ombudsman Fact is: Several building owners close to Chalong circle must sell their shops/buildings/businesses for this underpass thing. They just keep their ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash Do we see the difference of 'law enforcement' between the case of this thai taxi driver, and the case of the Australian mr Keating, who collid...(Read More)

Phuket police set to formally charge Aussie jet-ski driver "By law in Thailand, when an incident results in the death of a person, police are required to formally press a charge" That is not a correc...(Read More)

Phuket flyovers to stay, says national Ombudsman Because it was deemed "mai suay". Also, several building owners close to the circle, objected to the idea saying that it would hurt their bu...(Read More)