Valentine’s Day at COAST Beach Club & Bistro

Start From: Tuesday 14 February 2017, 05:00PM to Tuesday 14 February 2017, 11:00PM

What have you got planned for Valentine's day this year? Well at COAST Beach Club & Bistro you can celebrate with your special person. Valentine's sunset session starts from 5.00pm. Special Valentine's drinks and a la carte menu are available for Valentine's dinner followed by Valentine's After Dinner Party. Romantic set up on the beach with a private butler is available.
Contact details
Person : Reservations
Address : COAST Beach Club & Bistro at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket
Phone : 076 201 234
