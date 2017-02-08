What have you got planned for Valentine's day this year? Well at COAST Beach Club & Bistro you can celebrate with your special person. Valentine's sunset session starts from 5.00pm. Special Valentine's drinks and a la carte menu are available for Valentine's dinner followed by Valentine's After Dinner Party. Romantic set up on the beach with a private butler is available.
Valentine’s Day at COAST Beach Club & Bistro
Start From: Tuesday 14 February 2017, 05:00PM
to Tuesday 14 February 2017, 11:00PM