Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

US Navy probes destroyer crash that killed seven in Japan

JAPAN: A probe into the crash between a US navy destroyer and a Philippine-flagged cargo ship was under way today (June 19), as the names of seven American sailors who died were made public.

accidents, marine, transport, military, death,

AFP

Monday 19 June 2017, 04:50PM

Damage is seen on the guided missile destroyer ‘USS Fitzgerald’ off the Shimoda coast, after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship, on Saturday (June 17). Photo: STR/ Jiji Press/AFP
Damage is seen on the guided missile destroyer ‘USS Fitzgerald’ off the Shimoda coast, after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship, on Saturday (June 17). Photo: STR/ Jiji Press/AFP

Investigators were looking at how the USS Fitzgerald came to be holed in the smash in a busy shipping lane near its home port.

The container ship, the 222-metre Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal, made a 180 degree turn shortly before the accident, according to data from the Marine Traffic website. It was not immediately clear what prompted the sharp turn.

The US Navy and Japan’s coastguard are conducting separate inquiries, but will likely be co-operating, a spokesman for Japan’s transport safety board said.

Japanese coastguard investigators will be interviewing the Filipino crew of the Japanese-owned container ship, although the US has primary jurisdiction in investigating accidents involving military.

Citing local investigators, Japan’s top-selling Yomiuri newspaper said today that the damage on both ships suggests they were travelling in the same direction when the crash occurred, 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka.

The impact tore a huge gash in the Fitzgerald, sending gallons of water flooding into the berths where the crew were sleeping.

The bodies of the sailors, who were aged between 19 and 37, were recovered by navy divers after their 154-metre vessel limped into port.

The huge commercial vessel came into Yokosuka with large scrapes on its bow, but none of its 20 crew were injured.

There have been around 30 boat crashes over the past decade in the area, including a 2013 incident when six Japanese crew died after their cargo ship crashed with another vessel in the early morning hours, a coastguard spokesman said.

“That’s considered a lot of accidents,” he said, adding that many ships pass through the channel in the middle of the night to be on time for morning cargo pick-ups.

“There are all kinds of ships navigating those waters.”

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Under maritime law, the container ship had an obligation to avoid a collision if it was trying to overtake the destroyer from behind.

But if the container vessel was approaching from the US ship’s right side, the destroyer had the obligation to give way, another Japanese coastguard spokesman said.

“Generally speaking, if a ship sees another vessel on its right hand side it has the obligation to avoid” a collision, he added.

Investigators are sure to put the vessels’ trackable movements under a microscope to figure out what set the deadly crash in motion, said Shoji Fujimoto, a maritime safety expert at Japan’s Kobe University.

“Probably the bulbous bow of the container ship, which is below the waterline, crashed into the hull of the naval ship,” he added, referring to a protuberance at the front of some ships designed to reduce wave resistance.

“Modern-day destroyer’' hulls are made from very thin steel sheets...so they’re vulnerable in a crash.”

Yesterday, US 7th Fleet commander Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin said the crew would have had little chance of escaping the “tremendous” amount of water that gushed into the ship after the accident tore open its side.

“It was 2:20 in the morning. A significant part of the crew was sleeping,” he told reporters. “There wasn’t a lot of time in spaces that were open to the sea.

“So, it was traumatic. As to how much warning they had – I don’t know.”

Several other US crew members were injured in the accident and had to be evacuated by air to hospital, including the vessel’s commanding officer Bryce Benson.

He and a couple of other crew members have since been released from hospital.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

@Eagle. Have you ever heard of the concept of free speech? You don't have to read the comments here but you do and now by your comment you show y...(Read More)

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

Perhaps people who only react here on comments, much of the time at the edge of being insultive to other readers, being obsessed, talking about arrog...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It pays to be honest

Everybody in Patong know where the illegal sex show locations are. The thai licensed tourguides, the illegal Chinese tour guides, the tourists and th...(Read More)

Phuket high-speed accident leaves three dead, Chinese air crew safe

petermach: Yes! You are right! However that needs a thai change in mind setting. That, we may not expect to happen soon. Much water will flow down ...(Read More)

Phuket high-speed accident leaves three dead, Chinese air crew safe

to decrease this kind of accident it needs not to be laxist in term of repression , the main causes of accidents are drunk driving , considered in man...(Read More)

Phuket officials to clamp down on begging sea gypsy kids

Ematt: I agree with you that no one should tell other/sea gipsy people how to live their lives. However, it stops when sea gipsy people disturb other...(Read More)

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

@swerv,already thinking about it.This site has become a gathering place for arrogant,omniscient neocolonialists now.Kindly supported by the PN itself....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It pays to be honest

I found the list of shows very entertaining, especially "cuts banana". But use of live creatures is cruelty and should be stopped. Can anyo...(Read More)

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

Eagle: Give up, no point trying to reason with Kurt it is a waste of time which is why i hardly ever post anymore. The man must sit at his computer al...(Read More)

Phuket officials to clamp down on begging sea gypsy kids

Ematt: Same could be said for any indigenous population worldwide however progression is inevitable whether they like it or not the world will catch u...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.