Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

US ‘Facebook killer’ takes own life after police chase

UNITED STATES: A US gunman accused of murdering an elderly grandfather and posting the footage on Facebook killed himself yesterday (Apr 19) after a brief police chase, bringing to a close a frantic nationwide manhunt.

crime, death, murder, health, police, transport, violence,

AFP

Wednesday 19 April 2017, 09:19AM

This handout photograph obtained April 17, 2017 courtesy of the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Photo: via AFP
This handout photograph obtained April 17, 2017 courtesy of the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Photo: via AFP

Steve Stephens, 37 and thought to have been mentally unstable, had been on the run since 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr was shot dead on Easter Sunday (Apr 16), seemingly at random in broad daylight in Cleveland, Ohio.

The murder and a video sparked outrage across the world and renewed scrutiny of the growing number of grisly videos being posted on social media.

Facebook removed the footage hours after the attack. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that the world’s largest social network had a role to play in stemming the worrisome trend.

“There is a lot of work to do here,” he told a Facebook developers’ conference. “And we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening.”

Police got the decisive tip-off after Stephens had been on the run for nearly 48 hours, when a McDonald’s employee recognised him at a drive-thru in Pennsylvania shortly after 11:00 am (10pm Thai time) and called authorities.

“There was a short pursuit in which the vehicle was stopped. As the officers approached that vehicle, Steve Stephens took his own life,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

Pennsylvania Police said he shot himself with a handgun about a mile from the McDonald’s following a low-speed pursuit – at under 80km/h.

Tom Ducharme, owner of the restaurant near Erie, told CNN that Stephens drove up, placed an order and paid an employee, who recognised him and called police.

The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, had been on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Up to $50,000 (B1.71 million) had been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Stephens worked for a behavioural health agency serving children through mental health services, foster care and adoption, at-risk youth and other programs.

But according to a timeline of events pieced together by police and Facebook, Stephens posted a video on Sunday afternoon saying he intended to kill, and followed up two minutes later with video of Mr Godwin’s shooting.

In a third video 11 minutes later, streamed live from Stephens’ car, he said he intended to kill others.

Stephens’ mother told CNN she called him after learning about the video, and he had told her he was shooting people because he was “mad with his girlfriend”.

Police say Mr Godwin is the only known victim.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Stephens had demanded that Mr Godwin say the name of his girlfriend and added: “She’s the reason this is about to happen to you.”

There was no indication Mr Godwin knew Stephens’ girlfriend.

The killing was the latest in a string of disturbing crimes captured on Facebook video, including the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl, two fatal shootings, and the kidnapping and torture of a disabled 18-year-old man.

Authorities in Cleveland urged a nationwide debate on the issue of violence on social media and to find answers to the plague of gun crime rocking America.

“This is something that should not have been shared around the world, period,” said Williams, the police chief.

“Our kids, although they should not have seen this, I’m sure a lot have. They need to take this as a lesson. We can’t do this in this country. We just can’t.”

Facebook took down Stephens’ videos and disabled his account two hours after he first started uploading. It acknowledged the delay had been too long and said it was reviewing its protocols.

More than 400 tips poured in before the suspect was spotted, and members of Mr Godwin’s family had offered Stephens their forgiveness.

“I don’t want that man to die, I want him brought to justice,” one of Mr Godwin’s sons, Robby Miller, told CNN.

Police warned Stephens’ death might make it harder to prevent similar crimes.

“There might be people out there in similar situations and we could find out why he did what he did” if he hadn’t killed himself, said Williams.

“If you’re feeling, you know, not quite right and if there are things going on in your life that you need assistance with, you need to reach out and call somebody. And we’ll get you that help,” he added.

“We cannot resolve this underlying issue of violence, particularly gun violence if we do not function and operate and have the same compassion and commitment that we’ve shown here,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

It was not immediately clear how long Stephens had been in Erie, in an area of remote woodland, farms and barns. Police initially searched the area on Sunday.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

Jor12, I differ, from the article the motorcycle pulled up, on the LEFT, of the truck, this is illegal, he should have been on tne right, by being on ...(Read More)

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

Sounds like a load of rubbish to me 555. Seriously it sounds like malicious intent by the truck driver as it would be almost impossible to NOT see the...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

The 3 major offences listed i.e. no helmet, no seatbelt & no licence do not cause collisions but they represent 84% of the fines.(Collisions are h...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Come on Joe12...the Changs must be wearing you down. You make it sound like the number of reported incidents was something impressive. I'm asser...(Read More)

Phi Phi national park officer charged for fraud

So, I'll be curious to see what kind of nonsense punishment will be doled out to this greedy little thief. I'm guessing that since he confess...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Jor 12, yeh let's report it, you have to give your phone number address all your details then 2-3 days later you wind up committing "suicide&...(Read More)

British PM calls for early general election on June 8

vvvvv Fed up with getting errors after taking the time to comment. What is going wrong at PN?...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

@Jor12,regarding hordes of police.I think some people here would love to live in a total controlled police state.Same as the former GDR.Wouldnt be sur...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

Jor 12, you can back & forth all you like but at the end of the day posters comments are their opinions whether you agree with them or not. Are th...(Read More)

Phi Phi national park officer charged for fraud

Very bad boy. BAHT 400 fine. Only police may take bribes and cash payments. Its a turf war!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.