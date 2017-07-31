Recent Comments

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket Sorry boys, the goldfish gotta go...too risky feeding them. 100,000 baht for feeding fish. 500 baht fine for pistol whipping a tourist with an unlicen...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working Pendejo,99% of Thais have their attention blalblabla.Could you tell us where you got those numbers from?If true it would include a lot kids aged up to...(Read More)

Phuket nightclub faces the music in pre-dawn raid Well done guys! there are waaaay too many of these types of clubs and bars in or next to residential areas with absolutely NO respect for the law or r...(Read More)

Cuba's ration book: symbol of equality, but huge burden on state "Cuba has been suffering for decades under communism".... Actually, Cuba has been suffering for decades under the US embargo. An appalling a...(Read More)

Phuket nightclub faces the music in pre-dawn raid It is hard to understand the criteria for closing down night venues. The article says that the club was too noisy and stayed open until 5 am every day...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep Christy...it's gratifying to note you picked up on my satire....(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working Um, after an earthquake, "it can take up to 20-30 minutes to make sure if there is a high chance of a tsunami,” So if we see people in hotel l...(Read More)