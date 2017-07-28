Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

'Urban explorers' time-travel through Berlin's lost places

With its deserted bunkers, abandoned barracks and ghostly hospital ruins, Berlin is a magnet for urban explorers who seek out abandoned places and time-travel through the German capital's Cold War past.

AFP

Sunday 30 July 2017, 01:00PM

Youths explore an abandoned building in Berlin on May 12, 2017. With its deserted bunkers, abandoned barracks and ghostly hospital ruins, Berlin is a magnet for urban explorers who seek out abandoned places and time-travel through the German capital's Cold War past. Photo: AFP

"It's amazing, I've never seen so many people," said 'Urbex' veteran Ciaran Fahey during a visit to an overgrown and graffiti-covered former children's hospital in what was once communist East Berlin.

Two dozen thrill-seeking visitors -- Germans, Russians, Latvians -- were gingerly stepping over shattered glass, bricks and piles of rubble in the dilapidated, partially burnt and slightly haunting complex.

Abandoned in 1991, it is nicknamed the "zombie hospital" after one of the hundreds of murals on its cob-webbed corridors and dank former patient wards, now occasionally used by partying youths and homeless people.

Like other "lost places", it is potentially dangerous and officially off limits, meaning visitors trespass as they enter through a hole in the chain link fence while they keep a nervous eye out for authorities.

Berlin city official Eva Henkel said police take a dim view of such urban adventures, that visitors enter illegally and at their own risk.

"If you have any brains at all, you don't go in there," she said.

To Urbexers, this is as enticing as a holiday brochure, and the hospital is firmly on their Berlin sightseeing map.

- Ravages of time -

Fahey, an Irish-born longtime Berlin resident, knows such lost places better than most, having lovingly photographed and described them in his blog and photo book, both called "Abandoned Berlin".

The trend took off after the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall opened up a vast hinterland, replete with former Nazi bunkers, Soviet army barracks, shuttered red-brick factories and even an old fun-fair with rides and replica dinosaurs.

As the East German economy collapsed and the country reunified, these places were left to the ravages of weather and time.

Over a quarter-century on, as a property boom has remade the face of the city, the Urbex fashion has caught fire, with ever more explorers searching out ever fewer abandoned places.

The movement is global, with hotspots from Melbourne to Detroit, and sometimes dubbed "roof-and-tunnel hacking". A Google search for "urbex" nets more than seven million hits.

"Interest has exploded in recent years, it is becoming more and more popular," said Fahey.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

The movement's unspoken code is: take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints.

Inside the "zombie hospital", Max and Mila, two young Latvians, were walking under caved-in ceilings, dead lamp fittings dangling precariously from overhead wires, and admiring a vast gallery of urban street art.

To many the nerve-tingling trips have a flavour of post-apocalyptic tourism. Max said it was fascinating to witness "how nature has taken over".

- 'Keep the secret' -

Where there is a trend, private business is quick to follow, and several Berlin operators now offer tours for paying guests.

One takes the curious up a wooded hill in the former West Berlin, to a graffiti-covered Cold War-era listening post of the US National Security Agency (NSA).

For years, rave parties were held under its tattered geodesic domes, which loom like giant golf balls atop Teufelsberg (Devil's Hill), a mound made of World War II rubble.

Such tours offer "authorised and secure" access and allow everyone "to feel the fascination of these places", said Andreas Boettger, co-founder of operator Go2know.

As early Urbex pioneers, he said the company could understand that purists object to such for-profit tours.

But he said these also helped preserve old sites, "an ideology shared by many hobby photographers, history buffs and other interested people".

Fahey said commercial visits are "not something I like... People are bringing people to places that they can see for themselves for free. But if people want to pay tour companies, it's up to them."

The veteran has himself drawn fire from the community for what some consider a no-no -- describing in detail how to get to, and around, the hidden marvels he has discovered.

"I publish the addresses, it's controversial," he admitted. "Some people want to 'keep the secret'."

"But these places have a very short life expectancy... I think they should be open to everyone."

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

To be expected, Thai's are so environmentally aware they would never harm the environment..Whole thing smacks of hypocrisy, fishing for something ...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

Satire is for the enlightened.......(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

If the army can be sent to watch a dancer gyrating her hips then surely its possible for them to watch over and secure parking for the private sector ...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

How can this possibly be let to happen?? Somebody in government needs to be held accountable. The warning system should be checked monthly and fixed...(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

Meanwhile, in other news, Thailand still has the highest death toll on the roads of any country apart from war torn Libya as there is zero law enforce...(Read More)

B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

Does it really matter ?? everyone knows they are fake when you can buy a Gucci bag for 300 B...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

tuk tuk must be banned from phuket and replaced by mobile cheap taxis in Patong like it works in Pattaya . ...(Read More)

B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

BenPendejo..."Officials opened a centre for prevention and suppression in special surveillance areas of Patong on Tuesday" With your wea...(Read More)

B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

Only 2 shops raided...??? Hmmm, sounds a bit more like 2 shops that refused to submit their brown envelopes were raided, thus teaching the hundreds o...(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

Glad to read that Mr.Freeman cares so much and the Korean guy got caught,but saying that thais never feed fish is nonsense....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.