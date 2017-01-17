PHUKET: HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya visited Satree Phuket School yesterday (Jan 16) to uphold the popular To Be Number One campaign, which under her patronage aims for youths to excel in any field they choose as a way to for youths to avoids drugs.

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 04:59PM

After arriving at 5pm, Her Royal Highness gave Royal commemorative pins to 44 people who donated funds to the To Be Number One campaign.

The Princess also officially opened the To Be Number One Club and the To Be Number One club Friend Corner at the school.

HRH Princess Ubolratana then joined a To Be Number One concert held in her honour, at which she also sang.

Present for the occasion were Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan and other high-ranking officials, as well as students and others.

“To protect against and solving drug problems in Thai society cannot be completed by one organisation, but everyone must take responsibility for this issue,” Her Royal Highness said.

“Unity makes us stronger against drugs,” she added.

Governor Chockchai made plain his appreciation.

“All of us very much appreciate her royal grace Princess Ubol Ratana visiting us for the To Be Number One campaign today,” he said.

“For the past 14 years we have seen the campaign help to develop youths and help them to avoid drugs,” he added.

“Each year more and more people and organisations join the campaign. To Be Number One members range from from 6 to 24 years old, totalling 113,197 people.

“There are 477 To Be Number One clubs and 34 To Be Number One Friend Corners. The campaign has been very successful, with many youngsters receiving awards,” Gov Chockchai said.

School Director Satian Ponyiam noted, “Our school aims to support students for a better life, to be a good smart and happy person without drugs, so we use the To Be Number One campaign as a model for us to try to achieve this, as the students will be grow up into good adults in the future.”