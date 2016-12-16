United World College Thailand (UWCT) has announced it will be offering a full three-year scholarship for one underprivileged Thai student to join Grade 10 in August 2017.

Sunday 18 December 2016, 10:00AM

To be eligible the prospective student must be aged between 14 and 16 and residing in Phuket.

This opportunity will enable the selected student to work towards gaining an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, widely recognised as the “gold standard” in education.

The scholarship recipient will be eligible for the following: full tuition, full boarding for the duration of the scholarship, monthly allowance for living expenses and English language support.

Applicants must be Thai nationals studying at a local Phuket school, born between September 1, 2000 and August 31, 2002.

UWCT will accept candidates on the basis of merit. After a candidate is considered qualified, their financial status is assessed in order to determine whether they have a demonstrated need for full scholarship.

The UWCT Scholarship Selection Committee started accepting applications this month.

Applicants should apply directly to UWCT for this particular scholarship in Phuket.

Applicants will be assessed on their social competence, intellectual curiosity and motivation, resilience, personal responsibility and integrity, active commitment to the UWC mission and values.

Applicants who are successful in the preliminary selection will be called for an interview. These interviews will be held at UWCT, Phuket on February 12 and 13, 2017. The student selected should be prepared to join UWCT by August 7, 2017.

The deadline for application will be January 16, 2017 and the scholarship recipient will be announced on February 20, 2017. Apply, online at: uwcthailand.net/scholarship