PHUKET: The British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (BCCT), will host a Phuket Business Dinner at the Amari Phuket in Patong on Monday, Feb 13, with guest speaker Michael Weatherley focusing on the topic “Brexit – Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats”.

Thursday 2 February 2017, 05:11PM

Michael Weatherley was active in the Conservative Party pushing the Prime Minister to hold an EU referendum and was a keen supporter of Brexit.

The event, organised in collaboration with French, German and Netherlands Chambers of Commerce, will start at 6:30pm and conclude at 9pm.

Appointed Vice Chairman of Motion Picture Licensing Corporation (Los Angeles) & Motion Picture Licensing Company International (MPLC) in London in June 2015, Mr Weatherley currently handles studio and government relations and acts as the World Wide Board Director of the world’s largest non-theatrical licensing company, operating in 34 countries.

Before joining MPLC, Mr Weatherley served as a Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) from 2010-2015 for Hove, focusing on intellectual property (IP) and copyright issues; and in September 2013 Prime Minster David Cameron appointed Mr Weatherley the first-ever Intellectual Property Rights Advisor to a PM.

Mr Weatherley left Parliament in May 2015. During his term as IP Advisor, he wrote four internationally acclaimed reports. He continues to support and campaign for IP rights, attending conferences around the world and attending meetings with officials worldwide to discuss his recommendations for the European Commission on how to apply these observations to the current legislation talking place in other countries.

Mr Weatherley was active in the Conservative Party pushing the Prime Minister to hold an EU referendum and was a keen supporter of Brexit.

In addition to IP and Brexit issues, Mr Weatherley was Chairman of the Asian All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), and the APPG for Small Shops and APPG Small Businesses.

Mr Weatherley is a qualified Chartered Management Accountant, owning a manufacturing business in Sussex prior to 2000, winning Sussex Company of the Year and awarded two Queen’s Awards – one for Export and the other for Enterprise.

To register for the event, click here.

Cost is B890, including inter-buffet & soft drinks. Payment direct at the door.

The Phuket News is a proud media sponsor of the BCCT Business Dinner series.