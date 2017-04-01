Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Two young men killed in Phuket as motorbike collides with pickup truck

PHUKET: Two men aged 19 and 20 were killed in Phuket after the motorbike they were riding collided with a pickup truck in Pa Khlok.

accidents, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 April 2017, 05:24PM

At 1.30 pm today (Apr 1) Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was informed of a fatal road accident near the entrance to Mission Heights housing estate on Para – Pa Khlok Rd.

Having arrived at the scene, Capt Kraisorn and fellow officers found a badly damaged Honda Wave motorcycle lying in a roadside ditch and a Ford pickup truck with Bangkok license plates. The pickup driver, identified as Pongsathorn Kerdpontawee, 28, suffered only minor injuries, while both the motorcycle driver and his passenger died at the scene.

The victims were identified as Worawit Angrak, 19, and Racham Kanamai, 20. Bodies were sent to Thalang Hospital for autopsy.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the pickup truck was turning from Laem Sai intersection to Ban Para, when it collided with speeding Honda Wave, which slammed into the side of the pickup.

At the moment Capt Kraisorn could not to say whether any charges would be pressed as the investigation was ongoing.

 

 
