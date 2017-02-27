Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Two wins leave Phuket FC lone leaders of Thai League 4

FOOTBALL: A 2-0 win at home over Yala United on Saturday (Feb 25) has left Phuket FC as lone leaders of Thai League 4 being the only team to have picked up maximum points so far this season.

Matt Pond

Monday 27 February 2017, 03:09PM

Despite being only two games into the 2017 season, fans will take a lot of positives from that fact that the Andaman Dragon have picked up all six points available, and even more so that they have managed to score seven goals and kept clean sheets in those games.

Saturday’s game was set for a 6pm kick-off. However, despite the club advertising the fact they are sponsored by Bangkok Hospital, kick-off was delayed as there were no ambulances on site.

Football Association of Thailand rules stipulate that there must be two ambulances at all league games.

The first ambulance pulled in to Surakul Stadium shortly before 6:20pm, a second and even a third then arrived shortly after.

And it was just four minutes into the game when Phuket’s Cameroonian striker Elvis Job (11) opened the scoring for the Dragon after slotting home nicely from just inside Yala’s penalty area.

But around 15 minutes before half-time, Phuket suffered what could be a big blow for them this season.

Ivorian defender Hamed De Silci Diarrassouba was taken out badly by a Yala player and had to be stretchered off.

The team’s physiotherapists were hoping the injury would not be serious, however, after giving first aid for around 15 minutes an ambulance was called and Diarrassouba taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

It was later announced Diarrassouba had suffered a broken ankle, an injury that will leave him out of action for at least three months.

Phuket’s second goal came about midway through the second half from Natthapoom Maya (7). His goal follows on from a hat-trick last weekend in the season opener against Sungaipadee FC and leaves him as the league’s top-scorer on four goals.

The result leaves Phuket two points clear at the top of the table going into week three this coming weekend.

The team will travel south to Pattani FC for a game on Saturday (Mar 4) with kick-off set for 4pm. Pattani currently sit at 4th in the league table on two points following two draws in their season openers.

Phuket next return to Surakul Stadium on March 18 when they are set to play Chumphon who currently sit 2nd in the league on four points.

 

 
