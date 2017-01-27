Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Two people injured when pickup truck and Phuket tour bus collide

PHUKET: Two people were injured in the early hours of this morning when the pickup truck they were in was involved in an accident with a tour bus carrying Chinese tourists in Chalong. None of the Chinese tourists on the bus are reported to have been injured.

accidents, Chinese, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 27 January 2017, 10:49AM

Both the bus driver and driver of the pickup are blaming each other for the accident.

At 4:26am today (Jan 27), Chalong Police received information of an accident on the road leading to the Luangpu Supha Temple on Moo 6, Chalong.

Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police arrived at the scene with Ruamjai Kupai rescue workers to find a Bangkok registered tour bus with its front damaged.

Nearby was a damaged Phuket registered white Toyota pickup truck with the driver and passenger still inside.

The driver and passenger, named by police as Mr Pattanan Kaseamchock from Trang and Mr Anipat Nakkarin, were both complaining of severe leg pains.

After being safely removed from the vehicle Mr Pattanan was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and Mr Anipat to Phuket International Hospital.

The bus driver, 36-year-old Mr Nattapon Posiw, told police that he was taking 22 Chinese tourists from Phuket International Airport to a hotel in Karon when the pickup truck, which was heading in the opposite direction, came into his lane and hit the bus.

However, Mr Pattanan disputed the bus driver’s accusation and said that the bus had in fact gone into his lane and hit his vehicle.

“It was not my fault because the bus went into my lane,” he said.

Capt Somkiet said that police will check CCTV footage from the area to see if they can ascertain who actually caused the accident and see whether any charges will be pressed.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Bus Crash | 27 January 2017 - 11:42:42

Another day, another bus involved in another road accident.

You're risking your life if you use:

 - Buses
 - Taxi's
 - Vans
 - Tuk Tuk's

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

High ranking thai officials could not believe what happened was true. Well, mr Suphat did confess he did steel 3 paintings and is a thief. ( ...he wa...(Read More)

Wat Chalong thieves caught by Phuket locals

Normally they only attack farung. I wonder if the locals will be charged?...(Read More)

Russian expat found dead in Phuket home

Another dead Russian in Phuket. Russians generally die from: - Alcohol related accidents - Motor bike accidents ( No helmet or helmet not str...(Read More)

Two people injured when pickup truck and Phuket tour bus collide

Another day, another bus involved in another road accident. You're risking your life if you use: - Buses - Taxi's - Vans - Tuk Tu...(Read More)

Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

These guys are hopeless. Every house, apartment building, and business in Phuket runs their waste into the concrete gutters that all flow into the nea...(Read More)

Phuket's Chalong Hospital slated to open in 2018

Do you think that they will order any equipment for the hospital in time for the opening? If the managers are as "efficient" as those at the...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Another day another bus crash! You're taking a risk if you use: - Buses - Taxi's - Van's - Tuk Tuks As many of them think...(Read More)

Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

What about to tackle the problem at the roots....?/???Make sure the water in this streams is clear water and not untreated waste water...???????????...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

@ Kurt:With all your knowledge on accidents and traffic you should stop complaining and start to do something useful....or is it a problem,if lesser a...(Read More)

Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

Observing the photo with the officials is not giving much hope for the Phuket beaches. Water streams flowing into the sea, don't make the coral t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.