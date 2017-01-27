PHUKET: Two people were injured in the early hours of this morning when the pickup truck they were in was involved in an accident with a tour bus carrying Chinese tourists in Chalong. None of the Chinese tourists on the bus are reported to have been injured.

Friday 27 January 2017, 10:49AM

Both the bus driver and driver of the pickup are blaming each other for the accident.

At 4:26am today (Jan 27), Chalong Police received information of an accident on the road leading to the Luangpu Supha Temple on Moo 6, Chalong.

Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police arrived at the scene with Ruamjai Kupai rescue workers to find a Bangkok registered tour bus with its front damaged.

Nearby was a damaged Phuket registered white Toyota pickup truck with the driver and passenger still inside.

The driver and passenger, named by police as Mr Pattanan Kaseamchock from Trang and Mr Anipat Nakkarin, were both complaining of severe leg pains.

After being safely removed from the vehicle Mr Pattanan was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and Mr Anipat to Phuket International Hospital.

The bus driver, 36-year-old Mr Nattapon Posiw, told police that he was taking 22 Chinese tourists from Phuket International Airport to a hotel in Karon when the pickup truck, which was heading in the opposite direction, came into his lane and hit the bus.

However, Mr Pattanan disputed the bus driver’s accusation and said that the bus had in fact gone into his lane and hit his vehicle.

“It was not my fault because the bus went into my lane,” he said.

Capt Somkiet said that police will check CCTV footage from the area to see if they can ascertain who actually caused the accident and see whether any charges will be pressed.