Two-metre-long king cobra removed from car engine in Phuket

PHUKET: A king cobra which decided to take a nap on top of the bonnet of a car and then hid in the car’s engine while the car was parked in the Khao Phra Theao Student Centre in Thalang was caught and released into its natural habitat yesterday.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 16 June 2017, 11:24AM

It took rescue workers 15 minutes to remove the snake from the vehicle's engine. Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation
Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation

At 3:20pm yesterday (June 15), Kusoldharm Rescue workers were informed that a king cobra had been found on top of a car’s bonnet in the Khao Phra Theao Student Centre set within the Khao Phra Theao Non-Hunting Area (Ton Sai Waterfall) in Thalang.

Chief of the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation, Mr Wirat Rodphan, arrived at the scene and was led to a white Honda Civic parked in the car park.

The owner of the car, who declined to be named, was clearly in a state of panic.

However, by the time Mr Wirat arrived the 2-metre-long king cobra, weighing 3 kilograms, had moved itself from on top of the car bonnet to underneath it and had coiled itself in the vehicle’s engine.

After 15 minutes of trying, rescue workers successfully removed the snake using a snake-catching snare.

The owner of the car said, “I parked my car in the parking area and when I returned I found the snake on top of the bonnet. When the snake saw me it slithered under the bonnet and into the engine.”

After being caught and bagged, the snake was released into an another area within the Khao Phra Theao Non-Hunting Area.

Should you encounter a similar incident please contact the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation on 076 211 706 or 076 355 330.


 

 
