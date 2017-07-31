Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Two dead, four wounded in M16 shooting at German nightclub

GERMANY: A Kurdish Iraqi man armed with an M16 automatic rifle opened fire in a packed nightclub in southern Germany early Sunday (July 30) after a dispute there, killing a bouncer and wounding four people before being shot by police.

violence, death,

AFP

Monday 31 July 2017, 10:01AM

Police officers stand in front of the Grey nightclub in Konstanz , southern Germany, where a gunman opened fire on July 30, 2017. Photo: AFP
Police officers stand in front of the Grey nightclub in Konstanz , southern Germany, where a gunman opened fire on July 30, 2017. Photo: AFP

The 34-year-old attacker “was critically injured in a shootout with police officers as he left the disco, and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital,” police said in a statement.

“Nothing suggest that there could have been an Islamist or terror background” to the attack at the club, said prosecutor Johannes-Georg Roth.

“Rather, everything points to a personal dispute that had escalated in an unspeakable manner,” he added.

The foreign gunman had been living in Germany since 1991, having obtained asylum status.

He was the son-in-law of the owner of the nightclub called “Grey”, and was known to police for previous violations including grievous bodily harm.

Investigators piecing together the assault said the man had initially left the site after a “fight with an employee at the disco” and gone home to pick up the US-made M16 rifle.

“He came back and shot dead the bouncer at the entrance area of the disco,” recounted Roth, adding that the attacker sprayed the area with bullets.

He then engaged in a shoot-out with police before being shot.

One officer injured in the exchange of fire only escaped alive thanks to the titanium helmet he was wearing, added police.

Officials saluted the bravery of the officers, saying their actions likely saved more lives as the “many magazines were found” at the site.

Club was jam-packed’

C and C Marine

Officers began receiving emergency calls from terrified clubbers at around 4:30am as the man began shooting in the nightclub heaving with “several hundred” people, said police.

An unnamed clubber was quoted by Suedkurier daily that he was in the washroom when someone came in and closed the toilet door saying there was shooting.

“I didn’t believe it and went out. But I heard shots and quickly ran back to the toilet and closed the door with another person. With us was a bouncer who was shot and he was bandaging the wound with a belt,” said the witness.

A bartender then opened the emergency exit door, allowing revellers to flee, he said, adding that he saw another person with a wound in the leg lying on the grass by the parking lot.

“I just shouted at everyone to run and when we were in the parking lot, we heard shots again,” he said.

The shooting in Constance, which borders Switzerland, came just two days after Germany was shaken by a knife attack in the northern port city of Hamburg.

A 26-year-old Palestinian had killed one and injured six in an assault at a supermarket.

He was a known Islamist with psychological problems, and investigators say his motives remain unclear.

Germany has been on high alert about the threat of a jihadist attack, especially since last December’s truck rampage through a Berlin Christmas market that claimed 12 lives.

But it has also been hit by other assaults unrelated to the jihadist threat.

Among the deadliest in recent years is a Munich shopping mall rampage last June by 18-year-old German-Iranian man which left 10 people dead including the gunman himself.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: The difference transparency makes

I have to argue against this op-ed. Most of the Koh-Tao confusion has come from resident expats hell bent on saving the convicted Myanmar men. They sp...(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

Jor 12; No, nothing satirical about it. Comedy day every day you post a comment....(Read More)

All About Buddhism: Why Thai Buddhists are so serene and how you can achieve inner calm

I believe what these sheep-ist dogmas (including Christianity) are really about is getting the masses to accept the elitist rule over them. "Acce...(Read More)

Cuba's ration book: symbol of equality, but huge burden on state

According to a Cuban friend who came to America on one of the Mariel boatlifts, the ration for meat was one quarter pound per month. Things like shoes...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

rawaiozman...couldn't you comprehend the article?...(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

Paully44...is this satire like Christy? Sunday must be comedy day....(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

To be expected, Thai's are so environmentally aware they would never harm the environment..Whole thing smacks of hypocrisy, fishing for something ...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

Satire is for the enlightened.......(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

If the army can be sent to watch a dancer gyrating her hips then surely its possible for them to watch over and secure parking for the private sector ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.