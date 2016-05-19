Two Chefs Sunday Roast

Start From: Sunday 22 May 2016, 12:00PM to Sunday 26 March 2017, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Come enjoy a Traditional Sunday Roast EVERY SUNDAY at Two Chefs Kata Beach, Kata Center, Karon and Patong!

Indulge ALL DAY & ALL NIGHT for 395 Baht! Enjoy a Large ALL YOU CAN EAT selection of your favorites!



Featuring: Roast Aussie Beef, Pork Loin and Chicken. Roasted or Mashed Potatoes. Roasted Mixed Vegetables Flavored with Thyme and Garlic. Yorkshire Pudding and Red Wine Gravy.

Enjoy Live Music from 8-Late Performed by Our Famous Two Chefs Band!

Come for the FOOD - Stay for the FUN! www.twochefs.com