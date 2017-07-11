Enjoy an amazing night at our Kata Center location with our very own Two Chefs Band playing the best rock hits all night long. We will be doing a very special family style sharing menu. Dig in to a whole spit roasted pig while enjoying a variety of dishes including, Caesar salad, pesto pasta salad with grilled vegetables, prawn ceviche, truffle mashed potatoes, lemon and garlic baby potatoes, roasted vegetable medley and much more! Included in the price of only 795 THB will be a tasting menu for special adult beverages. Reservations are needed for more information please contact our staff: Email: katacenter@twochefs.com or give us a call at 076 330065 reservations can also be made online at Twochefs.com or Facebook.com/twochefsthailand
TWO CHEFS ROCK NIGHT IS BACK!
Start From: Tuesday 11 July 2017, 08:00PM
to Monday 31 July 2017, 12:00AM