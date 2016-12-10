“Both Mint and Sebastian have made great progress this year,” said BISP Golf Academy Head Coach Oliver Bates. “It’s great we are developing players within the school, and we are very proud of the hard work and dedication put in over the last few months by the both of them.
“When Sebastian started at BISP in January 2016, he was playing off a handicap of 11. He is now down to 2 handicap and this win was his first ‘under par’ competitive round, which really is amazing.”
For more information about golf at BISP visit: www.bisphuket.ac.th/golf
Be the first to comment.