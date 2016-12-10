GOLF: Two members of the BISP Golf Academy at British International School, Phuket (BISP) have performed well at recent events. Mint won the Class D – Girl section at the recent TGA Junior Golf Ranking event held on November 19-20, while Sebastian shot 70 (-1) to win the Laguna Monthly Medal Gross score.

“Both Mint and Sebastian have made great progress this year,” said BISP Golf Academy Head Coach Oliver Bates. “It’s great we are developing players within the school, and we are very proud of the hard work and dedication put in over the last few months by the both of them.

“When Sebastian started at BISP in January 2016, he was playing off a handicap of 11. He is now down to 2 handicap and this win was his first ‘under par’ competitive round, which really is amazing.”

For more information about golf at BISP visit: www.bisphuket.ac.th/golf