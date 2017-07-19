PHUKET: Turkish Airlines first direct flight from Turkey to Phuket landed at Phuket International Airport yesterday morning (July 18) with 250 passengers and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline on board.

Wednesday 19 July 2017, 03:51PM

CEO Bilal Eksi and the passengers were greeted by Phuket International Airport General Manager Phet Chan-charoen after the 9 hour and 30 minute flight.

Also present were representatives from Turkish Airlines, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office and Phuket International Airport, handing out gift flower garlands and souvenirs to the passengers at gate 12 of the International Building.

Airport GM Phet Chan-charoen said, “I am happy and it is a great honour to be present at the greeting ceremony for Tukish Airlines’ the first direct flight from Istanbul to Phuket.

“As you know, Phuket International Airport is one of six airports under Airports of Thailand (AoT) Public Company Limited. Phuket International Airport is like a greeting gate to the Andaman area that leads to other destinations in Southeast Asia,” he added.

“Phuket International Airport has the capacity to support over 40,000 passengers per day (approximately 270 flights) and the services follow the standard of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a factor that builds trust in our passengers,” Mr Phet said.

“The launch of these direct flights between Istanbul and Phuket lets foreigners know about tourist attractions in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong and Trang. Moreover, these flights help to develop aviation business and supports local business in Phuket,” he added.

“I sincerely hope that all of the passengers will have a good experience from the flight and the service of Phuket International Airport,” Mr Phet concluded.

The new flights, announced earlier this year (see story here), come amid a flurry of speculation that the airline is struggling to compete financially. Phuket yesterday became the 300th destination the airline now serves.

– Prawarit Musika